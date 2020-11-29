JCDecaux SA (DEC.PA) (EPA:DEC) Given a €18.00 Price Target at JPMorgan Chase & Co.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €18.00 ($21.18) price objective on JCDecaux SA (DEC.PA) (EPA:DEC) in a research report report published on Wednesday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The firm currently has a neutral rating on the stock.

Several other brokerages have also weighed in on DEC. Barclays set a €20.00 ($23.53) price objective on shares of JCDecaux SA (DEC.PA) and gave the company a neutral rating in a report on Friday, November 13th. Kepler Capital Markets set a €12.50 ($14.71) price objective on shares of JCDecaux SA (DEC.PA) and gave the company a neutral rating in a report on Friday, November 6th. Morgan Stanley set a €18.00 ($21.18) price objective on shares of JCDecaux SA (DEC.PA) and gave the company a neutral rating in a report on Monday, November 9th. Berenberg Bank set a €18.00 ($21.18) price objective on shares of JCDecaux SA (DEC.PA) and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Friday, November 6th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group set a €19.50 ($22.94) price objective on shares of JCDecaux SA (DEC.PA) and gave the company a neutral rating in a report on Monday, November 16th. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of €17.53 ($20.62).

DEC stock opened at €17.89 ($21.05) on Wednesday. JCDecaux SA has a 12-month low of €27.02 ($31.79) and a 12-month high of €36.90 ($43.41). The company’s fifty day simple moving average is €15.93 and its 200 day simple moving average is €16.34.

JCDecaux SA engages in outdoor advertising activities worldwide. The company operates in three segments: Street Furniture, Transport, and Billboard. The Street Furniture segment is involved in advertising in shopping malls; renting street furniture; selling and renting equipment; and the provision of cleaning, maintenance, and other services.

