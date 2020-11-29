Jacobs Engineering Group (NYSE:J) PT Raised to $127.00

Jacobs Engineering Group (NYSE:J) had its price objective upped by Credit Suisse Group from $107.00 to $127.00 in a report published on Wednesday, The Fly reports. They currently have an outperform rating on the stock.

Several other brokerages have also issued reports on J. Sanford C. Bernstein began coverage on Jacobs Engineering Group in a report on Tuesday, September 22nd. They issued an outperform rating on the stock. Barclays raised their price target on Jacobs Engineering Group from $110.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a report on Wednesday. KeyCorp lifted their price objective on Jacobs Engineering Group from $95.00 to $101.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 4th. Argus raised their price target on Jacobs Engineering Group from $100.00 to $110.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 12th. Finally, Benchmark raised their price target on Jacobs Engineering Group from $105.00 to $120.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company. Jacobs Engineering Group has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $113.50.

Jacobs Engineering Group stock opened at $105.86 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a quick ratio of 1.69 and a current ratio of 1.69. Jacobs Engineering Group has a 52 week low of $59.29 and a 52 week high of $109.46. The stock has a market capitalization of $13.78 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.63, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.15 and a beta of 0.89. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $100.08 and a 200-day moving average of $89.78.

Jacobs Engineering Group (NYSE:J) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 23rd. The company reported $1.63 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.32 by $0.31. Jacobs Engineering Group had a return on equity of 12.25% and a net margin of 4.11%. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.48 EPS. On average, research analysts forecast that Jacobs Engineering Group will post 5.19 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 30th. Shareholders of record on Friday, October 2nd were paid a dividend of $0.19 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, October 1st. This represents a $0.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.72%. Jacobs Engineering Group’s dividend payout ratio is presently 15.05%.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. bought a new position in shares of Jacobs Engineering Group during the 2nd quarter valued at about $1,264,264,000. Ninety One UK Ltd purchased a new stake in Jacobs Engineering Group in the 2nd quarter worth about $176,813,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp purchased a new stake in Jacobs Engineering Group in the 2nd quarter worth about $160,038,000. FMR LLC purchased a new stake in Jacobs Engineering Group in the 2nd quarter worth about $98,186,000. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE purchased a new stake in Jacobs Engineering Group in the 2nd quarter worth about $78,716,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.46% of the company’s stock.

Jacobs Engineering Group Company Profile

Jacobs Engineering Group Inc provides consulting, technical, scientific, and project delivery services for the government and private sectors in the United States, Canada, Europe, Asia, India, Australia, New Zealand, South America, Mexico, the Middle East, and Africa. The company operates through Critical Mission Solutions, and People & Places Solutions segments.

