Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Consumer Staples ETF (NYSEARCA:RHS) Shares Bought by Nations Financial Group Inc. IA ADV

Nations Financial Group Inc. IA ADV grew its position in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Consumer Staples ETF (NYSEARCA:RHS) by 21.0% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 2,018 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 350 shares during the quarter. Nations Financial Group Inc. IA ADV’s holdings in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Consumer Staples ETF were worth $288,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Cerity Partners LLC lifted its holdings in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Consumer Staples ETF by 2.0% in the third quarter. Cerity Partners LLC now owns 3,764 shares of the company’s stock worth $538,000 after purchasing an additional 72 shares during the period. Kestra Advisory Services LLC acquired a new stake in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Consumer Staples ETF in the third quarter worth about $919,000. Advisory Services Network LLC lifted its holdings in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Consumer Staples ETF by 5.0% in the second quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 3,424 shares of the company’s stock worth $464,000 after purchasing an additional 163 shares during the period. Signaturefd LLC lifted its holdings in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Consumer Staples ETF by 4,575.0% in the second quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 187 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 183 shares during the period. Finally, Stony Point Wealth Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Consumer Staples ETF by 4.7% in the second quarter. Stony Point Wealth Management Inc. now owns 4,321 shares of the company’s stock worth $586,000 after purchasing an additional 192 shares during the period.

Get Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Consumer Staples ETF alerts:

RHS stock opened at $149.92 on Friday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $146.09 and a 200 day simple moving average of $141.80. Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Consumer Staples ETF has a fifty-two week low of $108.85 and a fifty-two week high of $152.63.

Rydex S&P Equal Weight Consumer Staples ETF (the Fund) seeks replicate as closely as possible the performance of the S&P Equal Weight Index Consumer Staples (the Index). The Index is an unmanaged equal-weighted version of the S&P 500 Consumer Staples Index that consists of the common stocks of industries, such as food and drug retailing, beverages, food products, tobacco, household products and personal products that comprise the consumer staples sector of the S&P 500 Index.

Recommended Story: Trading Strategy

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding RHS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Consumer Staples ETF (NYSEARCA:RHS).

Receive News & Ratings for Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Consumer Staples ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Consumer Staples ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.