Invesco QQQ Trust (NASDAQ:QQQ) is Titan Capital Management LLC CA’s 3rd Largest Position

Titan Capital Management LLC CA cut its stake in Invesco QQQ Trust (NASDAQ:QQQ) by 1.4% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 61,121 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 846 shares during the period. Invesco QQQ Trust comprises approximately 15.7% of Titan Capital Management LLC CA’s portfolio, making the stock its 3rd largest position. Titan Capital Management LLC CA’s holdings in Invesco QQQ Trust were worth $16,982,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Walled Lake Planning & Wealth Management LLC grew its position in Invesco QQQ Trust by 414.3% in the second quarter. Walled Lake Planning & Wealth Management LLC now owns 108 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 87 shares in the last quarter. First National Bank of South Miami boosted its position in Invesco QQQ Trust by 300.0% during the second quarter. First National Bank of South Miami now owns 120 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 90 shares during the period. Barnett & Company Inc. boosted its position in Invesco QQQ Trust by 250.0% during the third quarter. Barnett & Company Inc. now owns 140 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $39,000 after buying an additional 100 shares during the period. Lipe & Dalton purchased a new stake in Invesco QQQ Trust during the second quarter valued at about $50,000. Finally, TFC Financial Management purchased a new stake in Invesco QQQ Trust during the third quarter valued at about $78,000. Institutional investors own 42.99% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ QQQ traded up $2.73 during trading on Friday, hitting $299.01. 17,163,115 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 48,763,277. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $286.69 and a two-hundred day moving average of $265.96. Invesco QQQ Trust has a 12-month low of $164.93 and a 12-month high of $303.50.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 30th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, September 22nd were given a dividend of $0.388 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, September 21st. This represents a $1.55 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.52%.

About Invesco QQQ Trust

PowerShares QQQ Trust, Series 1 is a unit investment trust that issues securities called Nasdaq-100 Index Tracking Stock. The Trust’s investment objective is to provide investment results that generally correspond to the price and yield performance of the Nasdaq-100 Index. The Trust provides investors with the opportunity to purchase units of beneficial interest in the Trust representing proportionate undivided interests in the portfolio of securities held by the Trust, which consists of substantially all of the securities, in substantially the same weighting, as the component securities of the Nasdaq-100 Index.

