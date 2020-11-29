Invesco Preferred ETF (NYSEARCA:PGX) Position Lessened by McIlrath & Eck LLC

McIlrath & Eck LLC decreased its stake in Invesco Preferred ETF (NYSEARCA:PGX) by 45.3% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 3,254 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,700 shares during the period. McIlrath & Eck LLC’s holdings in Invesco Preferred ETF were worth $48,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Dearborn Partners LLC increased its position in Invesco Preferred ETF by 5.4% in the 3rd quarter. Dearborn Partners LLC now owns 13,645 shares of the company’s stock valued at $201,000 after acquiring an additional 700 shares during the period. Wedbush Securities Inc. increased its position in Invesco Preferred ETF by 5.0% in the 3rd quarter. Wedbush Securities Inc. now owns 15,610 shares of the company’s stock valued at $230,000 after acquiring an additional 740 shares during the period. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC increased its position in Invesco Preferred ETF by 8.3% in the 3rd quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC now owns 9,837 shares of the company’s stock valued at $145,000 after acquiring an additional 755 shares during the period. Captrust Financial Advisors increased its position in Invesco Preferred ETF by 3.0% in the 2nd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 27,512 shares of the company’s stock valued at $390,000 after acquiring an additional 800 shares during the period. Finally, NewSquare Capital LLC increased its position in Invesco Preferred ETF by 2.7% in the 2nd quarter. NewSquare Capital LLC now owns 31,800 shares of the company’s stock valued at $449,000 after acquiring an additional 828 shares during the period.

PGX traded up $0.01 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $15.08. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,066,923 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,412,978. Invesco Preferred ETF has a fifty-two week low of $9.71 and a fifty-two week high of $15.28. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $14.91 and a 200 day simple moving average of $14.62.

The PowerShares Preferred Portfolio (Fund) is based on The BofA Merrill Lynch Core Fixed Rate Preferred Securities Index (Index). The Fund normally invest at least 90% of its total assets in securities that comprise the Index. The Index is designed to replicate the total return of a diversified group of investment-grade preferred securities.

