Intuitive Surgical, Inc. (NASDAQ:ISRG) Shares Sold by Nations Financial Group Inc. IA ADV

Nations Financial Group Inc. IA ADV cut its holdings in shares of Intuitive Surgical, Inc. (NASDAQ:ISRG) by 4.9% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 465 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after selling 24 shares during the quarter. Nations Financial Group Inc. IA ADV’s holdings in Intuitive Surgical were worth $330,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the stock. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in Intuitive Surgical by 4.7% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 9,339,239 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $5,321,778,000 after acquiring an additional 415,788 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in Intuitive Surgical by 0.5% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 9,291,319 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $5,294,473,000 after acquiring an additional 48,562 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its position in Intuitive Surgical by 1.4% during the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 2,993,302 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $1,705,674,000 after acquiring an additional 42,137 shares during the last quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC raised its stake in Intuitive Surgical by 3.2% during the third quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 1,163,491 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $825,543,000 after purchasing an additional 36,149 shares during the period. Finally, Jackson Square Partners LLC raised its stake in Intuitive Surgical by 164.9% during the second quarter. Jackson Square Partners LLC now owns 607,813 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $346,350,000 after purchasing an additional 378,342 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 86.94% of the company’s stock.

ISRG has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. BTIG Research reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Intuitive Surgical in a research note on Thursday, October 15th. Wolfe Research started coverage on shares of Intuitive Surgical in a research note on Friday, September 11th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $789.00 target price on the stock. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on shares of Intuitive Surgical from $735.00 to $785.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, October 16th. SVB Leerink upped their target price on shares of Intuitive Surgical from $690.00 to $725.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Friday, October 16th. Finally, Robert W. Baird began coverage on shares of Intuitive Surgical in a research note on Tuesday, September 1st. They set a “neutral” rating and a $700.00 price target for the company. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating, thirteen have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Intuitive Surgical currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $716.89.

NASDAQ ISRG opened at $729.82 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $85.79 billion, a P/E ratio of 83.12, a P/E/G ratio of 10.51 and a beta of 0.97. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $729.32 and its 200-day moving average is $659.73. Intuitive Surgical, Inc. has a one year low of $360.50 and a one year high of $792.54.

Intuitive Surgical (NASDAQ:ISRG) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 15th. The medical equipment provider reported $2.77 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.62 by $1.15. Intuitive Surgical had a return on equity of 12.08% and a net margin of 24.45%. The firm had revenue of $1.08 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $966.81 million. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.60 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was down 4.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts anticipate that Intuitive Surgical, Inc. will post 8.02 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CFO Marshall Mohr sold 6,000 shares of Intuitive Surgical stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $715.28, for a total transaction of $4,291,680.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 20,673 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $14,786,983.44. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Mark J. Rubash sold 1,000 shares of Intuitive Surgical stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $723.73, for a total value of $723,730.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 5,560 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,023,938.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 10,050 shares of company stock valued at $7,260,576 over the last quarter. 1.60% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Intuitive Surgical, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and markets da Vinci surgical systems, and related instruments and accessories in the United States and internationally. The company's da Vinci Surgical System include surgeon's consoles, patient-side carts, 3-D vision systems, da Vinci skills simulators, da Vinci Xi integrated table motions, and Firefly fluorescence imaging products that enable surgeons to perform various surgical procedures, including gynecologic, urologic, general, cardiothoracic, and head and neck surgical procedures.

