Intevac (NASDAQ:IVAC) Cut to Hold at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Intevac (NASDAQ:IVAC) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report published on Wednesday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Intevac, Inc. is a leading supplier of static sputtering systems and related manufacturing equipment used to manufacture thin-film disks for computer hard disk drives. Sputtering is a complex vacuum deposition process used to deposit multiple thin-film layers on a disk. The company’s primary objective is to be the industry leader in supplying disk sputtering equipment by providing disk sputtering systems which have both the highest overall performance and the lowest cost of ownership in the industry. “

Get Intevac alerts:

Other equities research analysts also recently issued research reports about the company. Northland Securities started coverage on Intevac in a report on Monday, August 31st. They issued an outperform rating and a $11.00 target price for the company. Benchmark reduced their target price on Intevac from $9.00 to $7.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, October 27th. Finally, ValuEngine raised Intevac from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report on Monday, November 2nd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $7.44.

Shares of NASDAQ IVAC opened at $6.03 on Wednesday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $5.63 and a 200 day moving average price of $5.64. Intevac has a 1-year low of $3.17 and a 1-year high of $7.68. The company has a market cap of $143.84 million, a PE ratio of 28.72 and a beta of 0.90.

Intevac (NASDAQ:IVAC) last released its earnings results on Monday, October 26th. The electronics maker reported ($0.02) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.04) by $0.02. Intevac had a return on equity of 5.41% and a net margin of 4.91%. On average, research analysts expect that Intevac will post 0.03 EPS for the current year.

In other news, EVP Timothy Justyn sold 10,000 shares of Intevac stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $5.55, for a total transaction of $55,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 97,554 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $541,424.70. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Insiders own 7.40% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Intevac during the 2nd quarter worth $311,000. Nuveen Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in Intevac during the 2nd quarter worth about $313,000. UBS Group AG purchased a new stake in Intevac during the 2nd quarter worth about $46,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its position in Intevac by 95.1% during the 2nd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 94,692 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $517,000 after purchasing an additional 46,162 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased its position in Intevac by 49.0% during the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 13,528 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $55,000 after purchasing an additional 4,446 shares in the last quarter. 75.18% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Intevac

Intevac, Inc provides vacuum deposition equipment for various thin-film applications, and digital night-vision technologies and products to the defense industry in the United States, Asia, Europe, and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Thin-Film Equipment and Photonics. The Thin-Film Equipment segment designs and develops thin-film processing systems that are applied in hard disk drive media, display cover panel, and solar photovoltaic markets.

See Also: Dividend Kings

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Intevac (IVAC)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Intevac Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Intevac and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.