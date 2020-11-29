International Business Machines Co. (NYSE:IBM) Stake Boosted by McIlrath & Eck LLC

McIlrath & Eck LLC grew its stake in shares of International Business Machines Co. (NYSE:IBM) by 46.8% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,211 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 386 shares during the quarter. McIlrath & Eck LLC’s holdings in International Business Machines were worth $147,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of IBM. FCA Corp TX bought a new position in International Business Machines in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $1,663,000. Garner Asset Management Corp lifted its position in International Business Machines by 1.2% in the third quarter. Garner Asset Management Corp now owns 13,355 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,625,000 after purchasing an additional 153 shares during the period. Teacher Retirement System of Texas lifted its position in International Business Machines by 50.8% in the third quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 95,957 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $11,675,000 after purchasing an additional 32,328 shares during the period. DORCHESTER WEALTH MANAGEMENT Co lifted its position in International Business Machines by 1.1% in the third quarter. DORCHESTER WEALTH MANAGEMENT Co now owns 33,640 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $4,093,000 after purchasing an additional 368 shares during the period. Finally, Mcrae Capital Management Inc. lifted its position in International Business Machines by 3.5% in the third quarter. Mcrae Capital Management Inc. now owns 57,943 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $7,050,000 after purchasing an additional 1,976 shares during the period. 56.11% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

NYSE:IBM traded up $0.15 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $124.35. 2,091,186 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 5,634,171. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $118.32 and a 200 day moving average price of $121.64. The company has a current ratio of 1.05, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.58. International Business Machines Co. has a fifty-two week low of $90.56 and a fifty-two week high of $158.75. The firm has a market cap of $110.80 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.08, a PEG ratio of 3.76 and a beta of 1.26.

International Business Machines (NYSE:IBM) last announced its earnings results on Monday, October 19th. The technology company reported $2.58 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $2.58. International Business Machines had a net margin of 10.53% and a return on equity of 48.69%. The company had revenue of $17.56 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $17.56 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $2.68 EPS. The company’s revenue was down 2.6% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts predict that International Business Machines Co. will post 9.08 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 10th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, November 10th will be paid a $1.63 dividend. This represents a $6.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.24%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, November 9th. International Business Machines’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 50.90%.

A number of research firms have weighed in on IBM. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on International Business Machines from $135.00 to $148.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, August 17th. ValuEngine upgraded International Business Machines from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, November 2nd. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on International Business Machines from $128.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, October 9th. BMO Capital Markets cut their price objective on International Business Machines from $140.00 to $138.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, October 20th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded International Business Machines from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $124.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Wednesday, October 21st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $139.06.

In related news, Director Alex Gorsky purchased 4,232 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 9th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $117.86 per share, with a total value of $498,783.52. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 4,232 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $498,783.52. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Sidney Taurel purchased 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, October 27th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $110.75 per share, for a total transaction of $553,750.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 28,798 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,189,378.50. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders bought 13,387 shares of company stock worth $1,513,946 over the last ninety days. 0.24% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

International Business Machines Corporation operates as an integrated solutions and services company worldwide. Its Cloud & Cognitive Software segment offers software for vertical and domain-specific solutions in health, financial services, and Internet of Things (IoT), weather, and security software and services application areas; and customer information control system and storage, and analytics and integration software solutions to support client mission critical on-premise workloads in banking, airline, and retail industries.

