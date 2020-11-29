Intercontinental Exchange, Inc. (NYSE:ICE) Shares Acquired by Handelsbanken Fonder AB

Handelsbanken Fonder AB increased its stake in Intercontinental Exchange, Inc. (NYSE:ICE) by 15.0% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 261,843 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 34,167 shares during the period. Handelsbanken Fonder AB’s holdings in Intercontinental Exchange were worth $26,197,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Kestra Advisory Services LLC acquired a new position in Intercontinental Exchange in the third quarter worth $919,000. Northwest Investment Counselors LLC acquired a new stake in Intercontinental Exchange in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $26,000. Old North State Trust LLC acquired a new stake in Intercontinental Exchange in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $36,000. Sandy Spring Bank lifted its holdings in Intercontinental Exchange by 71.4% in the 2nd quarter. Sandy Spring Bank now owns 360 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 150 shares during the last quarter. Finally, CX Institutional lifted its holdings in Intercontinental Exchange by 214.2% in the 2nd quarter. CX Institutional now owns 377 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 257 shares during the last quarter. 87.13% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Intercontinental Exchange alerts:

Shares of NYSE:ICE opened at $104.99 on Friday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $99.65 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $97.82. Intercontinental Exchange, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $63.51 and a fifty-two week high of $106.99. The stock has a market capitalization of $58.93 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.92, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.98 and a beta of 0.63. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78, a current ratio of 0.99 and a quick ratio of 0.99.

Intercontinental Exchange (NYSE:ICE) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 29th. The financial services provider reported $1.03 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.99 by $0.04. Intercontinental Exchange had a return on equity of 13.63% and a net margin of 26.19%. The firm had revenue of $1.41 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.38 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.06 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 5.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts expect that Intercontinental Exchange, Inc. will post 4.45 EPS for the current fiscal year.

ICE has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research lowered Intercontinental Exchange from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $105.00 price target for the company. in a report on Tuesday, August 11th. Raymond James upgraded Intercontinental Exchange from an “outperform” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $115.00 to $125.00 in a report on Thursday, November 19th. Redburn Partners initiated coverage on Intercontinental Exchange in a report on Tuesday, November 10th. They set a “neutral” rating for the company. Piper Sandler upped their price target on Intercontinental Exchange from $105.00 to $117.00 in a report on Friday, September 4th. Finally, UBS Group upped their price target on Intercontinental Exchange from $121.00 to $126.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 6th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating, twelve have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Intercontinental Exchange presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $113.00.

In other news, CEO Jeffrey C. Sprecher sold 38,026 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $98.33, for a total transaction of $3,739,096.58. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 1,428,972 shares in the company, valued at $140,510,816.76. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, COO Mark Wassersug sold 2,344 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $99.33, for a total value of $232,829.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 46,912 shares of company stock worth $4,631,731 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 1.50% of the company’s stock.

Intercontinental Exchange Profile

Intercontinental Exchange, Inc operates regulated exchanges, clearing houses, and listings venues for commodity, financial, fixed income, and equity markets in the United States, the United Kingdom, European Union, Singapore, Israel, and Canada. It operates in two segments, Trading and Clearing; and Data and Listings.

Featured Article: What do investors mean by earnings per share?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ICE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Intercontinental Exchange, Inc. (NYSE:ICE).

Receive News & Ratings for Intercontinental Exchange Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Intercontinental Exchange and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.