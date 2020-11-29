Intellicheck, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:IDN) Shares Purchased by AWM Investment Company Inc.

AWM Investment Company Inc. boosted its position in Intellicheck, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:IDN) by 25.0% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 125,010 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after purchasing an additional 25,010 shares during the quarter. AWM Investment Company Inc. owned about 0.68% of Intellicheck worth $834,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA grew its holdings in Intellicheck by 567.3% in the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 3,977 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 3,381 shares during the period. Strs Ohio purchased a new stake in Intellicheck in the 2nd quarter valued at about $30,000. UBS Group AG purchased a new stake in Intellicheck in the 2nd quarter valued at about $39,000. American International Group Inc. purchased a new stake in Intellicheck in the 2nd quarter valued at about $73,000. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its holdings in Intellicheck by 41.2% in the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 13,606 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $93,000 after buying an additional 3,968 shares during the period.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on IDN shares. B. Riley reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $13.00 target price (up previously from $12.00) on shares of Intellicheck in a report on Monday, November 23rd. HC Wainwright started coverage on Intellicheck in a report on Monday, November 2nd. They set a “buy” rating and a $12.00 target price for the company. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut Intellicheck from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 18th.

Shares of NYSEAMERICAN:IDN traded down $0.29 on Friday, hitting $9.97. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 143,133 shares, compared to its average volume of 202,151. Intellicheck, Inc. has a 12 month low of $1.91 and a 12 month high of $10.77.

Intellicheck, Inc, a technology company, develops, integrates, and markets threat identification and identity authentication solutions for retail fraud prevention, law enforcement threat identification, and mobile and handheld access control and security systems primarily in the United States. It provides identity systems products, including commercial identification products, such as ID Check SDK for software developers; Retail ID, an authentication solution that authenticates identification documents; Retail ID Online, authenticates an online user's identification documents; Retail ID Mobile that provides the fraud reduction benefits of Retail ID; Age ID, a designation for various hand held devices; Guest ID, a software application that speeds up check-in and ID verification at hotels and motels; ID Check POS, a software application that runs on various VeriFone devices; ID Check BHO, a browser helper object for Microsoft browser; ID Check PC, a standalone software solution; State Aware software; software products for data collection devices; and instant credit application kiosk software applications.

