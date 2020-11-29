InspireMD (NYSEAMERICAN:NSPR) Upgraded by Zacks Investment Research to Buy

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of InspireMD (NYSEAMERICAN:NSPR) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report released on Thursday morning, Zacks.com reports. The brokerage currently has $0.50 target price on the medical equipment provider’s stock.

According to Zacks, “InspireMD Inc. is a medical device company focusing on the development and commercialization of its proprietary stent system technology, MGuard(TM). The Company’s initial products are marketed for use mainly in patients with acute coronary syndromes, notably acute myocardial infarction and saphenous vein graft coronary interventions. It focuses on applying its technology to develop additional products used for other vascular procedures, specifically carotid and peripheral procedures. InspireMD Inc. is headquartered in Tel Aviv, Israel. “

Separately, Alliance Global Partners began coverage on shares of InspireMD in a research report on Friday, October 16th. They set a buy rating and a $0.70 target price for the company.

Shares of InspireMD stock opened at $0.36 on Thursday. InspireMD has a 52 week low of $0.28 and a 52 week high of $1.64.

InspireMD (NYSEAMERICAN:NSPR) last issued its earnings results on Monday, November 9th. The medical equipment provider reported ($0.06) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.28) by $0.22.

In other news, Director Gary S. Roubin acquired 222,223 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 16th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $0.45 per share, for a total transaction of $100,000.35. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in InspireMD stock. Wedbush Securities Inc. increased its stake in InspireMD, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:NSPR) by 91.3% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 230,508 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 110,000 shares during the period. Wedbush Securities Inc. owned approximately 0.69% of InspireMD worth $73,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

About InspireMD

InspireMD, Inc, a medical device company, focuses on the development and commercialization of proprietary MicroNet stent platform technology for the treatment of coronary and vascular diseases. The company offers CGuard carotid embolic prevention systems for use in carotid artery applications; and MGuard prime embolic protection systems for use in patients with acute coronary syndromes, notably acute myocardial infarction, and saphenous vein graft coronary interventions.

