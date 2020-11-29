Insider Selling: Liontrust Asset Management PLC (LIO.L) (LON:LIO) Insider Sells £223,220.01 in Stock

Liontrust Asset Management PLC (LIO.L) (LON:LIO) insider Vinay Kumar Abrol sold 15,753 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 1,417 ($18.51), for a total transaction of £223,220.01 ($291,638.37).

Shares of LON:LIO opened at GBX 1,360 ($17.77) on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $850.21 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 56.90. Liontrust Asset Management PLC has a 12 month low of GBX 678.45 ($8.86) and a 12 month high of GBX 1,495 ($19.53). The firm’s 50-day moving average is GBX 1,299.42 and its 200 day moving average is GBX 1,287.37. The company has a current ratio of 1.19, a quick ratio of 1.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.55.

The company also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 8th. Investors of record on Thursday, December 3rd will be issued a dividend of GBX 11 ($0.14) per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 3rd. This represents a yield of 0.79%. Liontrust Asset Management PLC (LIO.L)’s payout ratio is 138.08%.

Liontrust Asset Management Plc is a publicly owned investment manager. The firm also launches equity, fixed income, , multi-asset and managed funds for its clients. It invests into the public equity and multi-asset markets across the globe. The firm was formerly known as River and Mercantile Investment Management Limited.

