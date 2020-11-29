Insider Selling: Ladder Capital Corp (NYSE:LADR) Insider Sells 5,000 Shares of Stock

Ladder Capital Corp (NYSE:LADR) insider Kelly Amanda Porcella sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $9.50, for a total value of $47,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 58,814 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $558,733. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website.

Shares of LADR stock opened at $9.70 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.10, a current ratio of 100.91 and a quick ratio of 69.85. The company has a market cap of $1.17 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.39 and a beta of 2.34. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $7.83 and a 200-day simple moving average of $7.73. Ladder Capital Corp has a 1-year low of $2.65 and a 1-year high of $18.97.

Get Ladder Capital alerts:

Ladder Capital (NYSE:LADR) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, October 29th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.16 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.05 by $0.11. Ladder Capital had a return on equity of 5.86% and a net margin of 9.76%. Analysts anticipate that Ladder Capital Corp will post 0.41 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. CWM LLC increased its position in shares of Ladder Capital by 1,910.0% during the third quarter. CWM LLC now owns 3,618 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 3,438 shares in the last quarter. Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Ladder Capital by 74.9% during the third quarter. Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC now owns 3,830 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 1,640 shares in the last quarter. Freestone Capital Holdings LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Ladder Capital during the third quarter worth approximately $32,000. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio increased its position in shares of Ladder Capital by 29.2% during the third quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 6,025 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $43,000 after purchasing an additional 1,362 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank increased its position in shares of Ladder Capital by 56.0% during the second quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 10,469 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $85,000 after purchasing an additional 3,760 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 48.58% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on LADR shares. Zacks Investment Research raised Ladder Capital from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, November 5th. Wolfe Research started coverage on Ladder Capital in a report on Friday, November 6th. They issued an “underperform” rating for the company. JMP Securities decreased their price target on Ladder Capital from $11.00 to $10.00 and set a “market outperform” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, October 6th. Finally, ValuEngine raised Ladder Capital from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 1st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating, five have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $12.66.

About Ladder Capital

Ladder Capital Corp operates as a real estate investment trust in the United States. The company operates through three segments: Loans, Securities, and Real Estate. The Loans segment originates conduit first mortgage loans that are secured by cash-flowing commercial real estate; and originates and invests in balance sheet first mortgage loans secured by commercial real estate properties that are undergoing transition, including lease-up, sell-out, and renovation or repositioning.

Featured Article: Momentum Indicators

Receive News & Ratings for Ladder Capital Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ladder Capital and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.