Insider Selling: Ladder Capital Corp (NYSE:LADR) Insider Sells 5,000 Shares of Stock

Ladder Capital Corp (NYSE:LADR) insider Kelly Amanda Porcella sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $9.50, for a total value of $47,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 58,814 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $558,733. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website.
Shares of LADR stock opened at $9.70 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.10, a current ratio of 100.91 and a quick ratio of 69.85. The company has a market cap of $1.17 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.39 and a beta of 2.34. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $7.83 and a 200-day simple moving average of $7.73. Ladder Capital Corp has a 1-year low of $2.65 and a 1-year high of $18.97.
Ladder Capital (NYSE:LADR) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, October 29th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.16 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.05 by $0.11. Ladder Capital had a return on equity of 5.86% and a net margin of 9.76%. Analysts anticipate that Ladder Capital Corp will post 0.41 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
A number of research analysts have issued reports on LADR shares. Zacks Investment Research raised Ladder Capital from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, November 5th. Wolfe Research started coverage on Ladder Capital in a report on Friday, November 6th. They issued an “underperform” rating for the company. JMP Securities decreased their price target on Ladder Capital from $11.00 to $10.00 and set a “market outperform” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, October 6th. Finally, ValuEngine raised Ladder Capital from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 1st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating, five have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $12.66.
About Ladder Capital
Ladder Capital Corp operates as a real estate investment trust in the United States. The company operates through three segments: Loans, Securities, and Real Estate. The Loans segment originates conduit first mortgage loans that are secured by cash-flowing commercial real estate; and originates and invests in balance sheet first mortgage loans secured by commercial real estate properties that are undergoing transition, including lease-up, sell-out, and renovation or repositioning.
