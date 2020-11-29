Insider Selling: Focusrite Plc (TUNE.L) (LON:TUNE) Insider Sells £1,003,800 in Stock

Focusrite Plc (TUNE.L) (LON:TUNE) insider Jeremy Wilson sold 105,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 956 ($12.49), for a total transaction of £1,003,800 ($1,311,471.13).

Focusrite Plc (TUNE.L) stock opened at GBX 979 ($12.79) on Friday. Focusrite Plc has a 52 week low of GBX 335 ($4.38) and a 52 week high of GBX 1,020 ($13.33). The company has a quick ratio of 1.26, a current ratio of 2.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 20.46. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is GBX 964.58 and its 200 day simple moving average is GBX 770.63. The firm has a market capitalization of $505.57 million and a PE ratio of 139.86.

The firm also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 29th. Investors of record on Thursday, January 7th will be given a GBX 2.90 ($0.04) dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, January 7th. This is a positive change from Focusrite Plc (TUNE.L)’s previous dividend of $1.30. This represents a dividend yield of 0.31%. Focusrite Plc (TUNE.L)’s payout ratio is currently 85.71%.

Focusrite Plc develops and markets hardware and software products primarily for professionals and amateur musicians worldwide. It operates through Focusrite, Novation, and Distribution segments. The company provides audio interface and other products for audio recording musicians under the Focusrite and Focusrite Pro brands; and products that are used in the creation of electronic music using synthesisers, grooveboxes, controllers, and software and apps under the Novation and Ampify brands.

