Insider Buying: 1pm plc (OPM.L) (LON:OPM) Insider Acquires £5,045.26 in Stock

1pm plc (OPM.L) (LON:OPM) insider James Roberts purchased 22,933 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 24th. The shares were bought at an average price of GBX 22 ($0.29) per share, for a total transaction of £5,045.26 ($6,591.66).

Shares of LON:OPM opened at GBX 23.50 ($0.31) on Friday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is GBX 18.30 and its 200 day moving average price is GBX 18.61. 1pm plc has a 12 month low of GBX 12.10 ($0.16) and a 12 month high of GBX 37.75 ($0.49). The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.15, a current ratio of 1.98 and a quick ratio of 1.94. The firm has a market capitalization of $14.23 million and a P/E ratio of 13.82.

1pm plc (OPM.L) Company Profile

1pm plc, together with its subsidiaries, provides financial products and services to consumers and businesses in the United Kingdom. The company operates through four segments: Asset Finance, Vehicle Finance, Loan Finance, and Invoice Finance. It offers lease finance and hire purchase services, cash flow finance and business funding services, and business loans to small and medium-sized enterprises.

