Insider Buying: 1pm plc (OPM.L) (LON:OPM) Insider Acquires £5,045.26 in Stock

1pm plc (OPM.L) (LON:OPM) insider James Roberts purchased 22,933 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 24th. The shares were bought at an average price of GBX 22 ($0.29) per share, for a total transaction of £5,045.26 ($6,591.66).
Shares of LON:OPM opened at GBX 23.50 ($0.31) on Friday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is GBX 18.30 and its 200 day moving average price is GBX 18.61. 1pm plc has a 12 month low of GBX 12.10 ($0.16) and a 12 month high of GBX 37.75 ($0.49). The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.15, a current ratio of 1.98 and a quick ratio of 1.94. The firm has a market capitalization of $14.23 million and a P/E ratio of 13.82.
1pm plc (OPM.L) Company Profile
Read More: How is net asset value different from market price?
Receive News & Ratings for 1pm plc (OPM.L) Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for 1pm plc (OPM.L) and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.