Inovio Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:INO) Shares Purchased by Quilter Plc

Quilter Plc increased its holdings in shares of Inovio Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:INO) by 37.1% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 11,038 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after buying an additional 2,988 shares during the period. Quilter Plc’s holdings in Inovio Pharmaceuticals were worth $128,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Inovio Pharmaceuticals by 71.3% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 9,585,288 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $258,323,000 after buying an additional 3,991,177 shares during the period. Coatue Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Inovio Pharmaceuticals in the 2nd quarter valued at about $74,113,000. Wasatch Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Inovio Pharmaceuticals by 59.8% in the 3rd quarter. Wasatch Advisors Inc. now owns 3,383,001 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $39,243,000 after acquiring an additional 1,266,574 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its stake in Inovio Pharmaceuticals by 13.2% during the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 8,001,420 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $92,816,000 after purchasing an additional 932,725 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC raised its stake in Inovio Pharmaceuticals by 95.3% during the 2nd quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 1,085,239 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $29,247,000 after acquiring an additional 529,562 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 33.78% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on INO shares. Stifel Nicolaus dropped their price target on Inovio Pharmaceuticals from $24.00 to $16.00 in a research note on Tuesday, August 11th. BidaskClub downgraded shares of Inovio Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 22nd. HC Wainwright reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Inovio Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Wednesday, September 9th. Roth Capital lowered shares of Inovio Pharmaceuticals from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $8.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, November 17th. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald downgraded shares of Inovio Pharmaceuticals from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $31.00 to $12.00 in a research note on Monday, September 28th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. Inovio Pharmaceuticals presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $12.00.

Shares of INO opened at $12.26 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.08 billion, a P/E ratio of -7.13 and a beta of 1.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a quick ratio of 10.06 and a current ratio of 10.06. Inovio Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a 1 year low of $2.28 and a 1 year high of $33.79. The company’s fifty day moving average is $11.06 and its two-hundred day moving average is $15.18.

Inovio Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:INO) last issued its earnings results on Monday, November 9th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $0.11 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.19) by $0.30. Inovio Pharmaceuticals had a negative net margin of 8,099.02% and a negative return on equity of 120.41%. The business had revenue of $0.24 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.05 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned ($0.25) earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 72.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts predict that Inovio Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post -0.87 EPS for the current year.

Inovio Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

Inovio Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a biotechnology company, focuses on the discovery, development, and commercialization of DNA medicines to treat, cure, and protect people from diseases associated with human papillomavirus (HPV), cancer, and infectious diseases. Its SynCon immunotherapy design has the ability to break the immune system's tolerance of cancerous cells and facilitate cross-strain protection against unmatched and matched pathogens.

