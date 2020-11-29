(INGA) (AMS:INGA) PT Set at €10.00 by UBS Group

UBS Group set a €10.00 ($11.76) target price on (INGA) (AMS:INGA) in a report released on Thursday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The brokerage currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Other research analysts have also issued research reports about the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €8.00 ($9.41) target price on (INGA) and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Thursday, August 6th. Berenberg Bank set a €8.40 ($9.88) target price on (INGA) and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Friday, November 6th. Credit Suisse Group set a €9.00 ($10.59) target price on (INGA) and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Friday, November 6th. Jefferies Financial Group set a €9.00 ($10.59) target price on (INGA) and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Thursday, November 5th. Finally, Barclays set a €8.40 ($9.88) target price on (INGA) and gave the company a neutral rating in a report on Thursday, November 5th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. (INGA) presently has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of €8.61 ($10.13).

Get (INGA) alerts:

(INGA) has a 52 week low of €13.52 ($15.91) and a 52 week high of €16.69 ($19.64).

ING Groep N.V. (ING) is a financial institution. The Company offers banking services. The Company’s segments include Retail Netherlands, which offers current and savings accounts, business lending, mortgages and other consumer lending in the Netherlands; Retail Belgium, which offers products that are similar to those in the Netherlands; Retail Germany, which offers current and savings accounts, mortgages and other customer lending; Retail Other, which offers products that are similar to those in the Netherlands, and Wholesale Banking, which offers wholesale banking activities (a full range of products from cash management to corporate finance), real estate and lease.

Featured Story: What causes a yield curve to invert?

Receive News & Ratings for (INGA) Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for (INGA) and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.