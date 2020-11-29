Infineon Technologies AG (IFXA.F) (ETR:IFXA) PT Set at €27.00 by Sanford C. Bernstein

Infineon Technologies AG (IFXA.F) (ETR:IFXA) received a €27.00 ($31.76) target price from stock analysts at Sanford C. Bernstein in a research report issued on Friday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The brokerage currently has a “buy” rating on the technology company’s stock.

Several other research analysts also recently weighed in on IFXA. Nord/LB set a €26.50 ($31.18) price target on Infineon Technologies AG (IFXA.F) and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 10th. UBS Group set a €29.00 ($34.12) price target on Infineon Technologies AG (IFXA.F) and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 10th. Warburg Research set a €25.50 ($30.00) price target on Infineon Technologies AG (IFXA.F) and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, November 9th. Berenberg Bank set a €17.00 ($20.00) price target on Infineon Technologies AG (IFXA.F) and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 22nd. Finally, Credit Suisse Group set a €22.50 ($26.47) price objective on Infineon Technologies AG (IFXA.F) and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 11th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of €25.68 ($30.21).

Infineon Technologies AG has a twelve month low of €13.43 ($15.80) and a twelve month high of €19.70 ($23.18).

Infineon Technologies AG, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, and markets semiconductors and related system solutions worldwide. Its Automotive segment offers automotive microcontrollers for powertrain, safety, and driver assistance systems; 3D ToF, magnetic, and pressure sensors; discrete power semiconductors; IGBT modules; industrial microcontrollers; power and radar sensor integrated circuits (ICs); transceivers; silicon carbide diodes; and voltage regulators for use in assistance and safety systems, comfort electronics, powertrain, and security products.

