Independent Research Analysts Give Bechtle AG (BC8.F) (ETR:BC8) a €187.00 Price Target

Independent Research set a €187.00 ($220.00) price objective on Bechtle AG (BC8.F) (ETR:BC8) in a research report report published on Wednesday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The brokerage currently has a neutral rating on the stock.

BC8 has been the subject of several other reports. Jefferies Financial Group set a €159.00 ($187.06) target price on Bechtle AG (BC8.F) and gave the company a neutral rating in a report on Thursday, August 13th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €150.00 ($176.47) target price on Bechtle AG (BC8.F) and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research report on Friday, October 9th. Berenberg Bank set a €166.00 ($195.29) target price on Bechtle AG (BC8.F) and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research report on Thursday, November 12th. DZ Bank restated a buy rating on shares of Bechtle AG (BC8.F) in a research report on Thursday, October 29th. Finally, Baader Bank set a €169.00 ($198.82) target price on Bechtle AG (BC8.F) and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 11th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of €154.56 ($181.83).

Shares of ETR BC8 opened at €188.40 ($221.65) on Wednesday. Bechtle AG has a 12 month low of €79.35 ($93.35) and a 12 month high of €188.40 ($221.65). The company has a market cap of $7.91 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 42.22. The company has a quick ratio of 1.37, a current ratio of 2.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 40.75. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of €166.07 and a 200-day simple moving average of €162.72.

Bechtle AG provides information technology services primarily in Europe. The company operates in two segments, IT System House & Managed Services, and IT E-Commerce. The IT System House & Managed Services segment offers IT strategy consulting, hardware and software selling, project planning and implementation, system integration, IT services, and training for IT operation.

