Illumina, Inc. (NASDAQ:ILMN) Stock Holdings Boosted by Williams Jones Wealth Management LLC.

Williams Jones Wealth Management LLC. grew its position in shares of Illumina, Inc. (NASDAQ:ILMN) by 14.0% during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 2,814 shares of the life sciences company’s stock after purchasing an additional 346 shares during the period. Williams Jones Wealth Management LLC.’s holdings in Illumina were worth $870,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. First Horizon Advisors Inc. grew its stake in shares of Illumina by 9.9% in the 2nd quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 334 shares of the life sciences company’s stock worth $122,000 after purchasing an additional 30 shares during the last quarter. Appleton Partners Inc. MA increased its holdings in shares of Illumina by 0.5% in the second quarter. Appleton Partners Inc. MA now owns 6,966 shares of the life sciences company’s stock valued at $2,580,000 after buying an additional 33 shares in the last quarter. Exane Derivatives lifted its position in shares of Illumina by 2.3% during the 3rd quarter. Exane Derivatives now owns 1,483 shares of the life sciences company’s stock valued at $458,000 after acquiring an additional 34 shares during the last quarter. Scott & Selber Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Illumina by 0.5% during the 3rd quarter. Scott & Selber Inc. now owns 7,014 shares of the life sciences company’s stock worth $2,168,000 after acquiring an additional 34 shares in the last quarter. Finally, CX Institutional grew its holdings in shares of Illumina by 60.3% in the 2nd quarter. CX Institutional now owns 93 shares of the life sciences company’s stock worth $34,000 after acquiring an additional 35 shares during the last quarter. 92.89% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other Illumina news, Director Jay T. Flatley sold 4,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $355.35, for a total value of $1,421,400.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 214,933 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $76,376,441.55. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CAO Karen K. Mcginnis sold 218 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $300.00, for a total value of $65,400.00. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 1,538 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $461,400. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 25,891 shares of company stock worth $8,582,040 in the last 90 days. 0.38% of the stock is owned by insiders.

ILMN opened at $317.03 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $46.29 billion, a PE ratio of 73.56, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 10.30 and a beta of 1.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a current ratio of 3.88 and a quick ratio of 3.51. Illumina, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $196.78 and a fifty-two week high of $404.20. The business has a 50-day moving average of $313.30 and a 200-day moving average of $342.26.

Illumina (NASDAQ:ILMN) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 29th. The life sciences company reported $1.02 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.77 by $0.25. The firm had revenue of $794.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $713.97 million. Illumina had a net margin of 19.70% and a return on equity of 15.93%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 12.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.93 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts expect that Illumina, Inc. will post 4.32 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

ILMN has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Stifel Nicolaus lowered Illumina from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and decreased their price target for the company from $380.00 to $280.00 in a research report on Tuesday, September 22nd. UBS Group downgraded shares of Illumina from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price target for the company from $390.00 to $285.00 in a research report on Tuesday, September 22nd. Robert W. Baird lowered their price objective on shares of Illumina from $335.00 to $281.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, September 22nd. Wolfe Research lowered Illumina from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 29th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut Illumina from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $390.00 to $280.00 in a research report on Monday, September 21st. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have assigned a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Illumina currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $323.22.

Illumina, Inc provides sequencing and array-based solutions for genetic and genomic analysis. Its products and services serve customers in a range of markets enabling the adoption of genomic solutions in research and clinical settings for applications in the life sciences, oncology, reproductive health, agriculture and other emerging segments.

