Ian T. Clark Sells 538 Shares of Guardant Health, Inc. (NASDAQ:GH) Stock

Guardant Health, Inc. (NASDAQ:GH) Director Ian T. Clark sold 538 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $113.28, for a total transaction of $60,944.64. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 5,181 shares in the company, valued at $586,903.68. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link.

NASDAQ:GH opened at $118.66 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $108.90 and its 200 day simple moving average is $95.08. Guardant Health, Inc. has a one year low of $55.90 and a one year high of $122.31. The company has a market cap of $11.86 billion, a PE ratio of -62.13 and a beta of 0.56.

Guardant Health (NASDAQ:GH) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, November 5th. The company reported ($0.78) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.34) by ($0.44). Guardant Health had a negative return on equity of 13.35% and a negative net margin of 45.53%. The business had revenue of $74.66 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $65.99 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned ($0.14) earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 22.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts predict that Guardant Health, Inc. will post -1.5 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Nachman Norwood & Parrott Inc bought a new stake in shares of Guardant Health during the 3rd quarter valued at about $26,000. Huntington National Bank acquired a new position in Guardant Health in the third quarter valued at approximately $28,000. San Francisco Sentry Investment Group CA boosted its holdings in shares of Guardant Health by 98.5% during the 3rd quarter. San Francisco Sentry Investment Group CA now owns 266 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 132 shares in the last quarter. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. bought a new position in shares of Guardant Health during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $25,000. Finally, Fifth Third Bancorp acquired a new stake in shares of Guardant Health during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $52,000. 84.23% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on GH shares. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on shares of Guardant Health from $110.00 to $130.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, November 9th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on shares of Guardant Health from $120.00 to $135.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, November 6th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Guardant Health from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, November 6th. William Blair restated an “outperform” rating on shares of Guardant Health in a research note on Thursday, November 12th. Finally, BidaskClub upgraded shares of Guardant Health from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Sunday, November 8th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $119.38.

About Guardant Health

Guardant Health, Inc, a precision oncology company, provides blood tests, data sets, and analytics in the United States and internationally. The company offers liquid biopsy tests for advanced stage cancer, such as Guardant360, a molecular diagnostic test that measures various cancer-related genes; and GuardantOMNI, a broader gene panel, including genes associated with homologous recombination repair deficiency and biomarkers for immuno-oncology applications.

