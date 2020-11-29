Hycroft Mining (NASDAQ:HYMC) Coverage Initiated at BMO Capital Markets

Analysts at BMO Capital Markets started coverage on shares of Hycroft Mining (NASDAQ:HYMC) in a research note issued to investors on Friday, The Fly reports. The firm set an “outperform” rating on the stock.

HYMC has been the subject of several other research reports. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Hycroft Mining from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 3rd. Stifel Nicolaus started coverage on shares of Hycroft Mining in a report on Friday, October 23rd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $15.00 price target for the company.

Shares of NASDAQ HYMC opened at $7.63 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $7.84. Hycroft Mining has a 52-week low of $6.80 and a 52-week high of $16.17.

Hycroft Mining (NASDAQ:HYMC) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 9th. The company reported ($0.58) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.31) by ($0.27). The company had revenue of $12.29 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $14.50 million. Equities analysts forecast that Hycroft Mining will post -5.32 EPS for the current year.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in HYMC. Valueworks LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Hycroft Mining by 27.0% in the third quarter. Valueworks LLC now owns 468,896 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,928,000 after buying an additional 99,690 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. acquired a new position in Hycroft Mining during the third quarter worth $930,000. Finally, Wealthsource Partners LLC acquired a new position in Hycroft Mining during the third quarter worth $106,000. Institutional investors own 74.36% of the company’s stock.

Hycroft Mining Company Profile

Hycroft Mining Holding Corporation operates as a gold and silver producer in the United States. It holds interests in the Hycroft mine covering an area of approximately 70,671 acres located in the state of Nevada. The company is based in Denver, Colorado.

