Hudbay Minerals Inc. (HBM.TO) (TSE:HBM) Price Target Raised to C$10.00

Hudbay Minerals Inc. (HBM.TO) (TSE:HBM) (NYSE:HBM) had its target price boosted by Cormark from C$8.00 to C$10.00 in a report published on Thursday, Analyst Ratings Network reports.

HBM has been the subject of several other research reports. Credit Suisse Group upped their price target on shares of Hudbay Minerals Inc. (HBM.TO) from C$6.50 to C$7.75 in a research report on Tuesday, November 3rd. Raymond James set a C$7.00 price objective on shares of Hudbay Minerals Inc. (HBM.TO) and gave the company a market perform rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 4th. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price objective on shares of Hudbay Minerals Inc. (HBM.TO) from C$9.50 to C$10.00 in a research note on Wednesday, November 4th. National Bank Financial boosted their price objective on shares of Hudbay Minerals Inc. (HBM.TO) from C$5.75 to C$6.75 in a research note on Friday, September 11th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reissued a sector perform rating and issued a C$7.00 price objective (up from C$6.00) on shares of Hudbay Minerals Inc. (HBM.TO) in a research note on Wednesday, November 4th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of C$7.87.

HBM stock opened at C$8.50 on Thursday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of C$6.70 and a 200 day moving average price of C$5.17. Hudbay Minerals Inc. has a 12 month low of C$1.66 and a 12 month high of C$8.56. The company has a market cap of $2.22 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -14.48. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 74.12, a current ratio of 2.22 and a quick ratio of 1.77.

In other news, Director David Smith sold 6,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$6.75, for a total transaction of C$40,500.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 8,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately C$54,000.

Hudbay Minerals Inc, a diversified mining company, together with its subsidiaries, focuses on the discovery, production, and marketing of base and precious metals in North and South America. It produces copper concentrates containing copper, gold, and silver; molybdenum concentrates; and zinc metals.

