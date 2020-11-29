HSBC Lowers PT Unilever Indonesia Tbk (OTCMKTS:UNLRY) to Reduce

HSBC cut shares of PT Unilever Indonesia Tbk (OTCMKTS:UNLRY) from a hold rating to a reduce rating in a research note issued to investors on Thursday morning, The Fly reports.
OTCMKTS UNLRY opened at $11.25 on Thursday. PT Unilever Indonesia Tbk has a 1 year low of $7.11 and a 1 year high of $58.50.
PT Unilever Indonesia Tbk Company Profile
Featured Article: What are retained earnings?
Receive News & Ratings for PT Unilever Indonesia Tbk Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PT Unilever Indonesia Tbk and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.