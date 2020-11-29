HSBC Lowers PT Unilever Indonesia Tbk (OTCMKTS:UNLRY) to Reduce

HSBC cut shares of PT Unilever Indonesia Tbk (OTCMKTS:UNLRY) from a hold rating to a reduce rating in a research note issued to investors on Thursday morning, The Fly reports.

OTCMKTS UNLRY opened at $11.25 on Thursday. PT Unilever Indonesia Tbk has a 1 year low of $7.11 and a 1 year high of $58.50.

PT Unilever Indonesia Tbk Company Profile

PT Unilever Indonesia Tbk engages in the manufacture, marketing, and distribution of consumer goods in Indonesia. It offers soaps, detergents, dairy based foods, ice creams, cosmetic products, tea based beverages, and fruit juices, as well as leases office space. It offers its products under the Pepsodent, Lux, Lifebuoy, Dove, Sunsilk, Clear, Rexona, Vaseline, Rinso, Molto, Sunlight, Wall's, Royco, Bango, and other brands.

