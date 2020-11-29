HSBC Analysts Give Schneider Electric S.E. (SU.PA) (EPA:SU) a €135.00 Price Target

HSBC set a €135.00 ($158.82) price target on Schneider Electric S.E. (SU.PA) (EPA:SU) in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The brokerage currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Other equities research analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. Kepler Capital Markets set a €115.00 ($135.29) target price on shares of Schneider Electric S.E. (SU.PA) and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research note on Thursday, July 30th. UBS Group set a €129.00 ($151.76) price target on shares of Schneider Electric S.E. (SU.PA) and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €106.00 ($124.71) price target on shares of Schneider Electric S.E. (SU.PA) and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 11th. Jefferies Financial Group set a €98.00 ($115.29) price target on shares of Schneider Electric S.E. (SU.PA) and gave the company a neutral rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 4th. Finally, Berenberg Bank set a €127.00 ($149.41) price target on shares of Schneider Electric S.E. (SU.PA) and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Friday, October 23rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. Schneider Electric S.E. (SU.PA) has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of €112.38 ($132.22).

Shares of SU opened at €117.45 ($138.18) on Wednesday. Schneider Electric S.E. has a 52-week low of €64.88 ($76.33) and a 52-week high of €76.34 ($89.81). The firm’s fifty day moving average is €112.26 and its two-hundred day moving average is €101.45.

Schneider Electric S.E. provides energy and automation digital solutions worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Energy Management and Industrial Automation. It offers busway and cable management products, circuit breakers and switches, contactors and protection relays, electrical protection and control products, fuse and safety switches, motor starters and protection components, power monitoring and control products, power quality and power factor correction products, pushbuttons, switches, pilot lights and joysticks, software products, surge protection and power conditioning products, and switchboards and enclosures.

