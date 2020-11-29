Host Hotels & Resorts (NASDAQ:HST) Lowered to In-Line at Evercore ISI

Evercore ISI cut shares of Host Hotels & Resorts (NASDAQ:HST) from an outperform rating to an in-line rating in a research report report published on Wednesday, AR Network reports.

Other equities research analysts also recently issued research reports about the company. Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on Host Hotels & Resorts from $13.50 to $15.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a report on Monday, November 16th. Raymond James raised their price target on Host Hotels & Resorts from $15.00 to $16.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research report on Monday, November 23rd.

Get Host Hotels & Resorts alerts:

Host Hotels & Resorts stock opened at $14.62 on Wednesday. Host Hotels & Resorts has a one year low of $7.86 and a one year high of $18.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68, a current ratio of 23.29 and a quick ratio of 23.29. The firm has a market capitalization of $10.31 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -17.61 and a beta of 1.20.

Host Hotels & Resorts, Inc is an S&P 500 company and is the largest lodging real estate investment trust and one of the largest owners of luxury and upper-upscale hotels. The Company currently owns 75 properties in the United States and five properties internationally totaling approximately 46,700 rooms.

Featured Story: Management Fee

Receive News & Ratings for Host Hotels & Resorts Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Host Hotels & Resorts and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.