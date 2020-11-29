Horizon Acquisition Corp II’s (OTCMKTS:HZONU) Quiet Period Will End Tomorrow

Horizon Acquisition Corp II’s (OTCMKTS:HZONU) quiet period will end on Monday, November 30th. Horizon Acquisition Corp II had issued 50,000,000 shares in its public offering on October 20th. The total size of the offering was $500,000,000 based on an initial share price of $10.00. During the company’s quiet period, insiders and underwriters involved in the IPO are prevented from issuing any research reports or earnings estimates for the company because of regulations issued by the Securities and Exchange Commission. Following the end of the company’s quiet period, it’s expected that the brokerages that served as underwriters on the stock will initiate research coverage on the company.

HZONU opened at $10.23 on Friday.

About Horizon Acquisition Corp II

There is no company description available for Horizon Acquisition II Corp.

