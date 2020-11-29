Homology Medicines (NASDAQ:FIXX) Upgraded to Buy at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Homology Medicines (NASDAQ:FIXX) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report published on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports. The firm currently has $11.00 price target on the stock.

According to Zacks, “Homology Medicines Inc. is a genetic medicines company. Its platform offers human hematopoietic stem cell derived adeno-associated virus vectors to treat disease-causing mutations through gene correction, insertion and knockout. Homology Medicines Inc. is based in BEDFORD MA. “

Several other equities research analysts also recently weighed in on FIXX. Chardan Capital reissued a buy rating and issued a $34.00 price objective on shares of Homology Medicines in a report on Monday, August 10th. HC Wainwright decreased their price objective on Homology Medicines from $37.00 to $30.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, August 11th. BidaskClub raised Homology Medicines from a strong sell rating to a sell rating in a report on Friday, November 6th. Finally, Oppenheimer decreased their price objective on Homology Medicines from $32.00 to $27.00 in a report on Tuesday, August 11th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $28.00.

Shares of Homology Medicines stock opened at $9.77 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $442.23 million, a P/E ratio of -3.51 and a beta of -0.24. Homology Medicines has a 52 week low of $9.19 and a 52 week high of $22.50. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $10.45 and its two-hundred day moving average is $12.57.

Homology Medicines (NASDAQ:FIXX) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 9th. The company reported ($0.62) EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.81) by $0.19. Homology Medicines had a negative net margin of 5,764.94% and a negative return on equity of 53.10%. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Homology Medicines will post -3.14 earnings per share for the current year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Homology Medicines during the second quarter worth $34,000. Bank of Montreal Can acquired a new stake in shares of Homology Medicines during the second quarter worth $42,000. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Homology Medicines by 43.8% during the second quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. now owns 3,003 shares of the company’s stock worth $46,000 after purchasing an additional 915 shares during the period. Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new stake in shares of Homology Medicines during the first quarter worth $74,000. Finally, BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA lifted its holdings in shares of Homology Medicines by 151.0% during the third quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 7,840 shares of the company’s stock worth $84,000 after purchasing an additional 4,717 shares during the period. 83.28% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Homology Medicines, Inc, a genetic medicines company, focuses on transforming the lives of patients suffering from rare genetic diseases. Its proprietary platform is designed to utilize its human hematopoietic stem cell derived adeno-associated virus vectors (AAVHSCs) to deliver genetic medicines in vivo either through a gene therapy or nuclease-free gene editing across a range of genetic disorders.

