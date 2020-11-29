Helmerich & Payne (NYSE:HP) Cut to Sell at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Helmerich & Payne (NYSE:HP) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report released on Wednesday morning, Zacks.com reports. The brokerage currently has $26.00 target price on the oil and gas company’s stock.

According to Zacks, “Helmerich & Payne is engaged in the contract drilling of oil and gas wells in the U.S. & internationally. Its technologically-advanced FlexRigs are much in demand and it has already upgraded most of its drilling feet with the latest technology. Helmerich & Payne's decision to cut the quarterly dividend, along with a substantially reduced capital budget, should help the firm to survive the unprecedented energy market turmoil. The contract driller's low debt levels, both on an absolute and relative basis, are also a positive in this difficult operating environment. However, the historic oil market crash and the coronavirus-induced demand destruction for the fuel are still major worries. The company’s international segment is struggling as well, with headwinds in Argentina. Hence, the stock warrants a cautious stance.”

Several other research analysts also recently issued reports on the company. Barclays upped their price objective on Helmerich & Payne from $14.00 to $18.00 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a report on Tuesday, November 24th. Capital One Financial reissued an overweight rating on shares of Helmerich & Payne in a research note on Friday, November 20th. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on Helmerich & Payne from $16.00 to $17.00 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a research note on Monday, November 23rd. Citigroup cut their price target on Helmerich & Payne from $19.30 to $19.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, August 6th. Finally, Rowe increased their price target on Helmerich & Payne from $18.00 to $25.00 and gave the company a positive rating in a research note on Monday, November 23rd. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $22.18.

NYSE:HP opened at $23.75 on Wednesday. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $16.70 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $17.98. Helmerich & Payne has a 52-week low of $12.40 and a 52-week high of $47.33. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a quick ratio of 3.62 and a current ratio of 4.09. The company has a market cap of $2.56 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -6.47 and a beta of 1.95.

Helmerich & Payne (NYSE:HP) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 18th. The oil and gas company reported ($0.74) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.80) by $0.06. Helmerich & Payne had a positive return on equity of 0.61% and a negative net margin of 17.81%. The firm had revenue of $208.27 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $212.37 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.38 EPS. On average, equities analysts predict that Helmerich & Payne will post -1.12 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 1st. Investors of record on Friday, November 13th will be given a $0.25 dividend. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.21%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, November 12th. Helmerich & Payne’s dividend payout ratio is currently 57.14%.

In other Helmerich & Payne news, VP Michael Lennox sold 2,293 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.60, for a total transaction of $35,770.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 28,717 shares in the company, valued at approximately $447,985.20. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 4.54% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Helmerich & Payne by 187.6% in the 2nd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 2,565,780 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $50,058,000 after acquiring an additional 1,673,553 shares in the last quarter. Magnolia Group LLC grew its holdings in shares of Helmerich & Payne by 171.7% in the 3rd quarter. Magnolia Group LLC now owns 2,001,700 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $29,325,000 after acquiring an additional 1,265,000 shares in the last quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans grew its holdings in shares of Helmerich & Payne by 139.3% in the 3rd quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 2,101,895 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $30,793,000 after acquiring an additional 1,223,630 shares in the last quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Helmerich & Payne by 1,779.1% in the 2nd quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 843,192 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $16,156,000 after acquiring an additional 798,321 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership grew its holdings in shares of Helmerich & Payne by 260.2% in the 3rd quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 1,093,178 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $16,015,000 after acquiring an additional 789,678 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 86.22% of the company’s stock.

Founded in 1920, Helmerich & Payne, Inc (H&P) (NYSE: HP) is committed to delivering industry leading levels of drilling productivity and reliability. H&P operates with the highest level of integrity, safety and innovation to deliver superior results for its customers and returns for shareholders.

