Head-To-Head Survey: Southwestern Energy (NYSE:SWN) and Brinx Resources (OTCMKTS:BNXR)

Southwestern Energy (NYSE:SWN) and Brinx Resources (OTCMKTS:BNXR) are both oils/energy companies, but which is the better stock? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their valuation, earnings, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, dividends, profitability and risk.

Profitability

Get Southwestern Energy alerts:

This table compares Southwestern Energy and Brinx Resources’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Southwestern Energy -95.17% 8.89% 3.42% Brinx Resources N/A N/A N/A

Southwestern Energy has a beta of 1.5, meaning that its share price is 50% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Brinx Resources has a beta of 1.23, meaning that its share price is 23% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

87.9% of Southwestern Energy shares are owned by institutional investors. 0.7% of Southwestern Energy shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of current ratings and recommmendations for Southwestern Energy and Brinx Resources, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Southwestern Energy 1 11 2 0 2.07 Brinx Resources 0 0 0 0 N/A

Southwestern Energy currently has a consensus target price of $2.96, indicating a potential downside of 8.85%. Given Southwestern Energy’s higher possible upside, equities analysts plainly believe Southwestern Energy is more favorable than Brinx Resources.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares Southwestern Energy and Brinx Resources’ top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Southwestern Energy $3.04 billion 0.65 $891.00 million $0.61 5.33 Brinx Resources N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A

Southwestern Energy has higher revenue and earnings than Brinx Resources.

Summary

Southwestern Energy beats Brinx Resources on 8 of the 9 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Southwestern Energy

Southwestern Energy Company, an independent energy company, engages in the exploration, development, and production of natural gas, oil, and natural gas liquids (NGLs) in the United States. It operates through Exploration and Production, and Marketing segments. The company focuses on the development of unconventional natural gas reservoirs located in Pennsylvania and West Virginia. As of December 31, 2019, it had approximately 173,994 net acres in Northeast Appalachia; and approximately 287,693 net acres in Southwest Appalachia. The company's estimated proved natural gas, oil, and NGLs reserves comprise 12,721 billion cubic feet of natural gas equivalent (Bcfe); and 929 Bcfe of proved undeveloped reserves. It also engages in marketing of natural gas, oil, and NGLs. It serves energy companies, utilities, and industrial purchasers of natural gas. Southwestern Energy Company was founded in 1929 and is headquartered in Spring, Texas.

About Brinx Resources

Brinx Resources Ltd., an independent oil and gas company, engages in the exploration, development, and production of oil and natural gas in Oklahoma and California, the United States. The company was founded in 1998 and is headquartered in Denver, Colorado.

Receive News & Ratings for Southwestern Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Southwestern Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.