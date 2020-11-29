Head to Head Contrast: VolitionRx (VNRX) versus Its Competitors

VolitionRx (NYSE: VNRX) is one of 35 publicly-traded companies in the “Diagnostic substances” industry, but how does it compare to its competitors? We will compare VolitionRx to similar businesses based on the strength of its institutional ownership, valuation, profitability, earnings, analyst recommendations, dividends and risk.

Volatility & Risk

Get VolitionRx alerts:

VolitionRx has a beta of 1.8, meaning that its share price is 80% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, VolitionRx’s competitors have a beta of 1.67, meaning that their average share price is 67% more volatile than the S&P 500.

This table compares VolitionRx and its competitors top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Net Income Price/Earnings Ratio VolitionRx $17.10 million -$16.10 million -8.24 VolitionRx Competitors $296.42 million -$15.37 million 110.41

VolitionRx’s competitors have higher revenue and earnings than VolitionRx. VolitionRx is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than its competitors, indicating that it is currently more affordable than other companies in its industry.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

13.3% of VolitionRx shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 48.3% of shares of all “Diagnostic substances” companies are owned by institutional investors. 19.6% of VolitionRx shares are owned by company insiders. Comparatively, 8.7% of shares of all “Diagnostic substances” companies are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of current ratings and target prices for VolitionRx and its competitors, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score VolitionRx 0 0 0 0 N/A VolitionRx Competitors 355 884 1115 105 2.39

As a group, “Diagnostic substances” companies have a potential upside of 0.10%. Given VolitionRx’s competitors higher probable upside, analysts plainly believe VolitionRx has less favorable growth aspects than its competitors.

Profitability

This table compares VolitionRx and its competitors’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets VolitionRx N/A -124.48% -84.48% VolitionRx Competitors -989.47% -554.76% -51.63%

Summary

VolitionRx competitors beat VolitionRx on 6 of the 10 factors compared.

About VolitionRx

VolitionRx Limited, a multi-national epigenetics company, engages in the development of blood tests to help diagnose a range of cancers and other diseases worldwide. The company develops blood-based Nu.Q immunoassays to detect specific biomarkers. VolitionRx Limited is headquartered in Austin, Texas.

Receive News & Ratings for VolitionRx Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for VolitionRx and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.