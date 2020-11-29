Head-To-Head Contrast: Energy Fuels (NYSE:UUUU) & Intrepid Potash (NYSE:IPI)

Energy Fuels (NYSE:UUUU) and Intrepid Potash (NYSE:IPI) are both small-cap basic materials companies, but which is the superior investment? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their institutional ownership, risk, dividends, analyst recommendations, profitability, earnings and valuation.

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares Energy Fuels and Intrepid Potash’s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Energy Fuels $5.86 million 43.22 -$37.98 million ($0.40) -5.03 Intrepid Potash $220.07 million 0.84 $13.63 million $1.00 13.93

Intrepid Potash has higher revenue and earnings than Energy Fuels. Energy Fuels is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Intrepid Potash, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Risk & Volatility

Energy Fuels has a beta of 1.02, meaning that its stock price is 2% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Intrepid Potash has a beta of 2.04, meaning that its stock price is 104% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of recent ratings and recommmendations for Energy Fuels and Intrepid Potash, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Energy Fuels 0 0 2 0 3.00 Intrepid Potash 1 1 1 0 2.00

Energy Fuels currently has a consensus target price of $2.63, suggesting a potential upside of 30.60%. Intrepid Potash has a consensus target price of $7.37, suggesting a potential downside of 47.12%. Given Energy Fuels’ stronger consensus rating and higher possible upside, analysts plainly believe Energy Fuels is more favorable than Intrepid Potash.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

21.2% of Energy Fuels shares are held by institutional investors. 1.8% of Energy Fuels shares are held by company insiders. Comparatively, 26.4% of Intrepid Potash shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Profitability

This table compares Energy Fuels and Intrepid Potash’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Energy Fuels -1,589.07% -21.87% -16.65% Intrepid Potash -12.34% -4.43% -3.27%

Summary

Intrepid Potash beats Energy Fuels on 8 of the 14 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Energy Fuels

Energy Fuels Inc., together with its subsidiaries, engages in the extraction, recovery, exploration, and sale of conventional and in situ uranium recovery in the United States. The company owns and operates the Nichols Ranch project, the Jane Dough property, and the Hank project located in Wyoming; and the Alta Mesa in-situ uranium project located in Texas, as well as White Mesa Mill in Utah. It also holds interests in uranium and uranium/vanadium properties and projects in various stages of exploration, permitting, and evaluation located in Utah, Wyoming, Arizona, New Mexico, and Colorado. The company was formerly known as Volcanic Metals Exploration Inc. and changed its name to Energy Fuels Inc. in May 2006. Energy Fuels Inc. was incorporated in 1987 and is headquartered in Lakewood, Colorado.

About Intrepid Potash

Intrepid Potash, Inc. produces and sells potash and langbeinite products in the United States and internationally. It operates through three segments: Potash, Trio, and Oilfield Solutions. The Potash segment provides muriate of potash or potassium chloride for use as a fertilizer input in the agricultural market; as a component in drilling and fracturing fluids for oil and gas wells, as well as an input to other industrial processes in the industrial market; and as a nutrient supplement in the animal feed market. The Trio segment offers Trio, a specialty fertilizer that delivers potassium, sulfate, and magnesium in a single particle. The Oilfield Solutions segment sells water for use in the oil and gas services industry; and offers potassium chloride real-time mixing services on location for hydraulic fracturing operations and trucking services. The company provides salt for use in animal feeds, industrial applications, pool salts, and treatment of roads and walkways; magnesium chloride for use in the deicing and dedusting of roads; brines for well development and completion applications in the oil and gas industry; and metal recovery salt, a combination of potash and salt to enhance the recovery of aluminum in the aluminum recycling processing facilities. Intrepid Potash, Inc. was founded in 2000 and is based in Denver, Colorado.

