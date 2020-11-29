Head-To-Head Comparison: Target Hospitality (NASDAQ:TH) vs. Wynn Macau (OTCMKTS:WYNMF)

Target Hospitality (NASDAQ:TH) and Wynn Macau (OTCMKTS:WYNMF) are both consumer discretionary companies, but which is the superior business? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their analyst recommendations, valuation, dividends, institutional ownership, profitability, earnings and risk.

Volatility & Risk

Get Target Hospitality alerts:

Target Hospitality has a beta of 1.15, suggesting that its stock price is 15% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Wynn Macau has a beta of 1.62, suggesting that its stock price is 62% more volatile than the S&P 500.

This table compares Target Hospitality and Wynn Macau’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Target Hospitality -0.27% 5.20% 1.10% Wynn Macau N/A N/A N/A

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares Target Hospitality and Wynn Macau’s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Target Hospitality $321.10 million 0.52 $6.24 million $0.48 3.44 Wynn Macau $4.62 billion 1.98 $645.23 million $0.13 13.55

Wynn Macau has higher revenue and earnings than Target Hospitality. Target Hospitality is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Wynn Macau, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of current ratings and recommmendations for Target Hospitality and Wynn Macau, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Target Hospitality 0 0 0 0 N/A Wynn Macau 2 3 1 0 1.83

Institutional and Insider Ownership

19.4% of Target Hospitality shares are owned by institutional investors. 69.6% of Target Hospitality shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Summary

Wynn Macau beats Target Hospitality on 7 of the 12 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Target Hospitality

Target Hospitality Corp. operates as a specialty rental and hospitality services company in the United States. The company operates through three segments: Permian Basin, Bakken Basin, and Government. It owns a network of specialty rental accommodation units with approximately 13,800 beds across 25 sites. The company owns and operates 26 communities in the Permian and Bakken Basins. It serves investment grade oil and gas companies, energy infrastructure companies, and U.S. government and government contractors. The company is headquartered in The Woodlands, Texas.

About Wynn Macau

Wynn Macau, Limited develops, owns, and operates the Wynn Palace and Wynn Macau casino resorts in Macau. The company's Wynn Palace resort features approximately 420,000 square feet of casino space providing 24-hour gaming and various games comprising private gaming salons and sky casinos; a luxury hotel with a total of 1,706 guest rooms, suites, and villas; and 14 food and beverage outlets. Its Wynn Palace resort also consists of approximately 106,000 square feet of retail shopping; 37,000 square feet of meeting and convention space; recreation and leisure facilities consisting of a cable car ride, health club, spa, salon, and pool; and public entertainment attractions, including a lake, animated floral art displays, and fine art displays. In addition, the company's Wynn Macau resort features approximately 252,000 square feet of casino space offering 24-hour gaming and various games, including private gaming salons, sky casinos, and a poker pit; two hotel towers with 1,010 rooms and suites; 12 food and beverage outlets; and recreation and leisure facilities, such as two health clubs and spas, a salon, and a pool. Further, its Wynn Macau resort includes approximately 59,000 square feet of retail shopping and 31,000 square feet of meeting and convention space. The company was incorporated in 2009 and is headquartered in Macau. Wynn Macau, Limited is a subsidiary of Wynn Resorts, Limited.

Receive News & Ratings for Target Hospitality Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Target Hospitality and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.