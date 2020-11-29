Head-To-Head Comparison: SPAR Group (NASDAQ:SGRP) and American Well (NYSE:AMWL)

SPAR Group (NASDAQ:SGRP) and American Well (NYSE:AMWL) are both business services companies, but which is the superior stock? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their earnings, valuation, dividends, profitability, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership and risk.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

6.4% of SPAR Group shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 1.8% of American Well shares are owned by institutional investors. 60.2% of SPAR Group shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

This table compares SPAR Group and American Well’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets SPAR Group 0.20% 1.60% 0.60% American Well N/A N/A N/A

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of current ratings for SPAR Group and American Well, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score SPAR Group 0 0 0 0 N/A American Well 0 3 5 0 2.63

American Well has a consensus price target of $35.86, suggesting a potential upside of 37.44%. Given American Well’s higher probable upside, analysts clearly believe American Well is more favorable than SPAR Group.

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares SPAR Group and American Well’s revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio SPAR Group $252.88 million 0.08 $2.42 million N/A N/A American Well N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A

SPAR Group has higher revenue and earnings than American Well.

Summary

SPAR Group beats American Well on 6 of the 8 factors compared between the two stocks.

About SPAR Group

SPAR Group, Inc., together with its subsidiaries, provides merchandising and marketing services worldwide. The company offers syndicated services, such as product reordering and replenishment; authorized for distribution are in stock and on the shelf or sales floor; adding new products that are approved for distribution; implementing store planogram schematics; setting product category shelves; ensuring that product shelf tags are in place; checking for salability of the clients' products; placing new product and promotional items in prominent positions; and kiosk replenishment and maintenance services for retailers, manufacturers, and distributors. It also provides dedicated services, including syndicated services, as well as new store set-up, store remodel, and fixture installation services for a specific retailer or manufacturer. In addition, the company offers project services comprising specific in-store services initiated by retailers and manufacturers, such as new store openings, new product launches, special seasonal or promotional merchandising, focused product support, product recalls, and in-store product demonstration and sampling, as well as performs kiosk product replenishment, inventory control, new store sets and existing store resets, re-merchandising, remodels and category implementation, and under annual or stand-alone project contracts or agreements. Further, it assembles furniture, grills, and various other products in stores, homes, and offices; and offers in-store event staffing, retail compliance and price audit, mystery shopping, and data collection services. The company serves mass merchandisers; pharmacies; grocery, office supply, dollar, automotive, convenience, specialty, electronic, and home improvement stores; and other retail outlets. SPAR Group, Inc. was founded in 1967 and is headquartered in White Plains, New York.

About American Well

American Well Corporation provides a telehealth application that connects and enables providers, insurers, patients, and innovators to deliver access to healthcare. Its application offers urgent care; pediatrics; therapy; menopause nutrition; menopause counseling; telestroke; population health management; telepsychiatry; pregnancy and postpartum nutrition; pregnancy and postpartum therapy; breastfeed support; menopause care; pregnancy and postpartum care; and chromic disease management services. The company also provides telemedicine equipment, including telemedicine carts, peripherals, and kiosks. Its application is available on App Store and Google Play. American Well Corporation was founded in 2006 and is based in Boston, Massachusetts. It has additional offices in Reston, Virginia; Seattle, Washington; and Ramat Gan, Israel.

