Head to Head Comparison: iRobot (NASDAQ:IRBT) & Trutankless (OTCMKTS:TKLS)

iRobot (NASDAQ:IRBT) and Trutankless (OTCMKTS:TKLS) are both industrial products companies, but which is the better investment? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their dividends, valuation, profitability, institutional ownership, risk, analyst recommendations and earnings.

Profitability

Get iRobot alerts:

This table compares iRobot and Trutankless’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets iRobot 11.72% 13.69% 9.90% Trutankless -498.34% N/A -694.57%

iRobot has a beta of 1.63, meaning that its stock price is 63% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Trutankless has a beta of -0.22, meaning that its stock price is 122% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of current ratings for iRobot and Trutankless, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score iRobot 1 5 3 0 2.22 Trutankless 0 0 0 0 N/A

iRobot presently has a consensus target price of $81.14, indicating a potential upside of 2.54%. Given iRobot’s higher probable upside, equities analysts clearly believe iRobot is more favorable than Trutankless.

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares iRobot and Trutankless’ top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio iRobot $1.21 billion 1.83 $85.30 million $2.97 26.64 Trutankless $1.91 million 8.79 -$4.89 million N/A N/A

iRobot has higher revenue and earnings than Trutankless.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

95.7% of iRobot shares are held by institutional investors. 2.9% of iRobot shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Summary

iRobot beats Trutankless on 11 of the 12 factors compared between the two stocks.

About iRobot

iRobot Corporation designs, builds, and sells robots to the consumer market in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and internationally. It offers Roomba floor vacuuming robots; Braava family of automatic floor mopping robots; Terra robotic lawn mower products; and Root robots designed to help children learn how to code. The company sells its products through distributor and retail sales channels, as well as through online stores and resellers. iRobot Corporation was founded in 1990 and is headquartered in Bedford, Massachusetts.

About Trutankless

Trutankless, Inc., through its subsidiary, Bollente, Inc., researches and develops, manufactures, and distributes electric tankless water heaters in the United States. The company provides water heaters that are designed to provide hot water supply under the Trutankless name; and home.trutankless.com, a customizable online control panel that enables dashboard, residential, and commercial users to obtain real-time status reports, adjust unit temperature settings, view up water usage data, and change notification settings from anywhere. It sells its products to plumbing wholesale distributors and dealers. Trutankless, Inc. founded in 2008 and is headquartered in Scottsdale, Arizona.

Receive News & Ratings for iRobot Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iRobot and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.