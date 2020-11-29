Head-To-Head Comparison: Corbus Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:CRBP) vs. MorphoSys (NASDAQ:MOR)

Corbus Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:CRBP) and MorphoSys (NASDAQ:MOR) are both medical companies, but which is the superior investment? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their profitability, analyst recommendations, risk, earnings, valuation, institutional ownership and dividends.

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares Corbus Pharmaceuticals and MorphoSys’ top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Corbus Pharmaceuticals $36.14 million 2.84 -$71.45 million ($1.12) -1.09 MorphoSys $80.43 million 46.08 -$115.38 million ($0.91) -30.96

Corbus Pharmaceuticals has higher earnings, but lower revenue than MorphoSys. MorphoSys is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Corbus Pharmaceuticals, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Risk & Volatility

Corbus Pharmaceuticals has a beta of 2.1, suggesting that its share price is 110% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, MorphoSys has a beta of 1.03, suggesting that its share price is 3% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of current recommendations and price targets for Corbus Pharmaceuticals and MorphoSys, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Corbus Pharmaceuticals 0 5 4 0 2.44 MorphoSys 0 2 0 0 2.00

Corbus Pharmaceuticals currently has a consensus price target of $10.50, indicating a potential upside of 760.66%. Given Corbus Pharmaceuticals’ stronger consensus rating and higher possible upside, equities research analysts clearly believe Corbus Pharmaceuticals is more favorable than MorphoSys.

Profitability

This table compares Corbus Pharmaceuticals and MorphoSys’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Corbus Pharmaceuticals -2,208.06% -485.45% -167.68% MorphoSys 23.07% 12.46% 7.11%

Insider and Institutional Ownership

71.2% of Corbus Pharmaceuticals shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 3.4% of MorphoSys shares are owned by institutional investors. 8.2% of Corbus Pharmaceuticals shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Summary

Corbus Pharmaceuticals beats MorphoSys on 7 of the 13 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Corbus Pharmaceuticals

Corbus Pharmaceuticals Holdings, Inc., a clinical-stage pharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of various therapeutics to treat rare, chronic, and serious inflammatory and fibrotic diseases. Its lead product candidate is lenabasum, a synthetic oral endocannabinoid drug that is in Phase III clinical trials for the treatment of systemic sclerosis and dermatomyositis, and in Phase IIb clinical trials to treat systemic lupus erythematosus and cystic fibrosis. The company is also developing CRB-4001, a peripherally-restricted CB1 inverse agonist, for nonalcoholic steatohepatitis and other fibrotic diseases. It has a licensing agreement with Jenrin Discovery, LLC to develop and commercialize the licensed products, which includes the Jenrin library of approximately 600 compounds and multiple issued and pending patent filings; and strategic collaboration with Kaken Pharmaceutical Co., Ltd. for the development and commercialization of lenabasum in Japan. The company was founded in 2009 and is based in Norwood, Massachusetts.

About MorphoSys

MorphoSys AG, together with its subsidiaries, develops and commercializes antibodies and peptides for therapeutic applications in the United States. The company develops Tremfya, an antibody to treat plaque psoriasis, psoriatic arthritis, Crohn's disease, ulcerative colitis, hidradenitis suppurativa, and adenomatous polyposis diseases; and Gantenerumab, an antibody for the treatment of Alzheimer's diseases through its pharmaceutical partners. Its product pipeline includes Tafasitamab, an antibody for the treatment of B cell malignancies, including diffuse large B cell lymphoma and chronic lymphocytic leukemia; MOR202, an antibody for the treatment of multiple myeloma and other cancers, as well as other autoimmune diseases; Otilimab, an antibody for rheumatoid arthritis; MOR106, an antibody for inflammatory diseases and atopic dermatitis; and MOR107, a lanthipeptide for oncology diseases. MorphoSys AG has a regional licensing agreement with I-Mab Biopharma to develop and commercialize MOR202 in China, Taiwan, Hong Kong, and Macau; a strategic alliance with the LEO Pharma A/S to develop peptide-derived therapeutics for unmet medical needs; and a joint collaboration and license agreement with Incyte Corporation for the development and commercialization of MorphoSys' investigational compound tafasitamab (MOR208). The company was founded in 1992 and is headquartered in Planegg, Germany.

