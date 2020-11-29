Head-To-Head Analysis: Hilton Worldwide (NYSE:HLT) and Extended Stay America (NASDAQ:STAY)

Hilton Worldwide (NYSE:HLT) and Extended Stay America (NASDAQ:STAY) are both consumer discretionary companies, but which is the better investment? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their earnings, institutional ownership, dividends, risk, valuation, profitability and analyst recommendations.

Analyst Recommendations

Get Hilton Worldwide alerts:

This is a summary of recent ratings and recommmendations for Hilton Worldwide and Extended Stay America, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Hilton Worldwide 0 9 9 0 2.50 Extended Stay America 0 0 0 0 N/A

Hilton Worldwide presently has a consensus target price of $97.00, suggesting a potential downside of 7.10%. Given Hilton Worldwide’s higher possible upside, equities analysts clearly believe Hilton Worldwide is more favorable than Extended Stay America.

Risk & Volatility

Hilton Worldwide has a beta of 1.32, meaning that its stock price is 32% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Extended Stay America has a beta of 1.89, meaning that its stock price is 89% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Profitability

This table compares Hilton Worldwide and Extended Stay America’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Hilton Worldwide -5.46% -38.13% 2.12% Extended Stay America -1.23% 7.99% 2.20%

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares Hilton Worldwide and Extended Stay America’s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Hilton Worldwide $9.45 billion 3.06 $881.00 million $3.90 26.77 Extended Stay America $1.22 billion 2.07 $69.67 million $0.95 14.51

Hilton Worldwide has higher revenue and earnings than Extended Stay America. Extended Stay America is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Hilton Worldwide, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

98.6% of Hilton Worldwide shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 83.0% of Extended Stay America shares are held by institutional investors. 1.8% of Hilton Worldwide shares are held by insiders. Comparatively, 0.7% of Extended Stay America shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Summary

Hilton Worldwide beats Extended Stay America on 9 of the 13 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Hilton Worldwide

Hilton Worldwide Holdings Inc., a hospitality company, owns, leases, manages, develops, and franchises hotels and resorts. It operates through two segments, Management and Franchise, and Ownership. The company engages in the hotel management and licensing of its brands. It operates hotels under the Waldorf Astoria Hotels & Resorts, LXR Hotels & Resorts, Conrad Hotels & Resorts, Canopy by Hilton, Signia by Hilton, Hilton Hotels & Resorts, Curio Collection by Hilton, DoubleTree by Hilton, Tapestry Collection by Hilton, Embassy Suites by Hilton, Motto by Hilton, Hilton Garden Inn, Hampton by Hilton, Tru by Hilton, Homewood Suites by Hilton, Home2 Suites by Hilton, Hilton Grand Vacations, and Tempo by Hilton brands. The company operates in North America, South America, and Central America, including various Caribbean nations; Europe, the Middle East, and Africa; and the Asia Pacific. As of February 21, 2020, the company had approximately 6,100 properties with approximately 971,000 rooms in 119 countries and territories. Hilton Worldwide Holdings Inc. was founded in 1919 and is headquartered in McLean, Virginia.

About Extended Stay America

Extended Stay America, Inc., together with its subsidiaries, owns, operates, develops, and manages hotels in the United States. As of May 4, 2020, the company had a network of 634 hotels. It serves customers in the mid-priced extended stay segment. The company also licenses Extended Stay America brand to third party franchisees. Extended Stay America, Inc. was founded in 1995 and is headquartered in Charlotte, North Carolina.

Receive News & Ratings for Hilton Worldwide Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hilton Worldwide and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.