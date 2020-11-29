Head to Head Analysis: First Bank (NASDAQ:FRBA) vs. Triumph Bancorp (NASDAQ:TBK)

First Bank (NASDAQ:FRBA) and Triumph Bancorp (NASDAQ:TBK) are both small-cap finance companies, but which is the better investment? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their risk, valuation, dividends, analyst recommendations, earnings, profitability and institutional ownership.

Earnings & Valuation

Get First Bank alerts:

This table compares First Bank and Triumph Bancorp’s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio First Bank $88.17 million 1.97 $13.44 million $0.74 12.54 Triumph Bancorp $342.72 million 3.45 $58.54 million $2.25 21.15

Triumph Bancorp has higher revenue and earnings than First Bank. First Bank is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Triumph Bancorp, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Profitability

This table compares First Bank and Triumph Bancorp’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets First Bank 19.27% 8.37% 0.86% Triumph Bancorp 13.50% 6.84% 0.78%

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of current recommendations for First Bank and Triumph Bancorp, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score First Bank 0 0 2 0 3.00 Triumph Bancorp 0 5 2 0 2.29

First Bank presently has a consensus target price of $10.50, suggesting a potential upside of 13.15%. Triumph Bancorp has a consensus target price of $37.93, suggesting a potential downside of 20.28%. Given First Bank’s stronger consensus rating and higher possible upside, research analysts clearly believe First Bank is more favorable than Triumph Bancorp.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

44.6% of First Bank shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 72.5% of Triumph Bancorp shares are owned by institutional investors. 9.5% of Triumph Bancorp shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Volatility and Risk

First Bank has a beta of 0.78, meaning that its share price is 22% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Triumph Bancorp has a beta of 1.28, meaning that its share price is 28% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Summary

Triumph Bancorp beats First Bank on 8 of the 13 factors compared between the two stocks.

About First Bank

First Bank provides various banking products and services to individuals, businesses, and governmental entities. The company accepts various deposits, including non-interest bearing demand deposits, interest bearing demand accounts, money market accounts, savings accounts, and certificates of deposit, as well as commercial checking accounts. Its loan products include commercial and industrial loans; commercial real estate loans, such as owner-occupied, investor, construction and development, and multi-family loans; residential real estate loans comprising residential mortgages, first and second lien home equity loans, and revolving lines of credit; and consumer loans, which consist of auto, personal, and traditional installment loans, as well as other loans. The company also provides electronic banking services, including Internet and mobile banking, electronic bill payment, and banking by phone, as well as ATM and debit cards, and wire and ACH transfer services; and remote deposit capture and cash management services. As of December 31, 2019, it operated 18 full-service branches in Mercer County, Gloucester, Hunterdon, Middlesex, Morris, and Somerset Counties in New Jersey, as well as in Bucks and Chester Counties in Pennsylvania. First Bank was founded in 2007 and is headquartered in Hamilton, New Jersey.

About Triumph Bancorp

Triumph Bancorp, Inc. operates as a financial holding company for TBK Bank, SSB that provides banking and commercial finance products and services to retail customers and small-to-mid-sized businesses in the United States. The company operates through Banking, Factoring, and Corporate segments. It offers depository products, including checking, savings, and money market accounts, as well as certificates of deposit; and commercial and industrial loans, loans to purchase capital equipment, and business loans for working capital and operational purposes. The company also provides asset-based, and equipment and premium finance loans; real estate loans to finance commercial properties; factoring services to the transportation and non-transportation sectors; agriculture loans; commercial construction, land, and land development loans; mortgage warehouse loans; residential real estate loans; and consumer loans. In addition, it offers debit cards; electronic banking, trust, and treasury management services; and insurance brokerage services. As of December 31, 2019, the company operated through a network of 10 branches in the Quad Cities Metropolitan Area of Iowa and Illinois; 8 branches in central and northwestern Illinois; 7 branches in southern Colorado; 3 branches in New Mexico; 30 branches in Colorado; 2 branches in far western Kansas; and 3 loan production offices in Colorado and 1 loan production office in Missouri, as well as an additional branch office limited to deposit gathering activities in Dallas, Texas. Triumph Bancorp, Inc. is headquartered in Dallas, Texas.

Receive News & Ratings for First Bank Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for First Bank and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.