HC Wainwright Lowers Abeona Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ABEO) Price Target to $8.00

Abeona Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ABEO) had its price target decreased by HC Wainwright from $11.00 to $8.00 in a report published on Wednesday morning, The Fly reports. HC Wainwright currently has a buy rating on the biopharmaceutical company’s stock.

Other equities research analysts also recently issued research reports about the company. Zacks Investment Research raised Abeona Therapeutics from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $1.25 price objective for the company in a report on Friday, November 13th. ValuEngine raised Abeona Therapeutics from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report on Wednesday, September 2nd. Cantor Fitzgerald raised Abeona Therapeutics from a neutral rating to an overweight rating and set a $4.00 price objective for the company in a report on Tuesday, November 10th. B. Riley reissued a buy rating and issued a $3.00 price objective (up previously from $2.00) on shares of Abeona Therapeutics in a report on Wednesday, November 11th. Finally, SVB Leerink cut their price objective on Abeona Therapeutics from $8.00 to $5.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, November 10th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $4.61.

Shares of ABEO opened at $1.65 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $162.57 million, a P/E ratio of -1.59 and a beta of 1.45. Abeona Therapeutics has a twelve month low of $0.99 and a twelve month high of $5.19. The company has a 50 day moving average of $1.25 and a 200-day moving average of $2.29.

Abeona Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ABEO) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 16th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.08) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.14) by $0.06. Equities research analysts forecast that Abeona Therapeutics will post -0.52 EPS for the current year.

In other news, Director Sco Capital Partners Llc sold 73,411 shares of Abeona Therapeutics stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $2.08, for a total transaction of $152,694.88. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Todd Wider sold 33,876 shares of Abeona Therapeutics stock in a transaction on Monday, November 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $1.04, for a total value of $35,231.04. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 972,101 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,010,985.04. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 125,256 shares of company stock valued at $211,825 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 19.10% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. American International Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Abeona Therapeutics by 12.7% during the second quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 36,462 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $106,000 after buying an additional 4,123 shares in the last quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Abeona Therapeutics during the second quarter worth $38,000. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System acquired a new stake in shares of Abeona Therapeutics during the second quarter worth $44,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its position in shares of Abeona Therapeutics by 8.0% in the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 268,930 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $784,000 after purchasing an additional 19,948 shares during the period. Finally, State Street Corp increased its position in shares of Abeona Therapeutics by 2.5% in the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 992,946 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,013,000 after purchasing an additional 24,188 shares during the period. 39.05% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Abeona Therapeutics Company Profile

Abeona Therapeutics Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing and delivering gene therapy products for severe and life-threatening rare diseases. The company's lead programs are EB-101 (gene-corrected skin grafts) for recessive dystrophic epidermolysis bullosa (RDEB); ABO-102, which are AAV based gene therapies for Sanfilippo syndrome type A; and ABO-101, an adeno-associated virus (AAV) based gene therapies for Sanfilippo syndrome type B.

