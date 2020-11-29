Haynes International, Inc. (NASDAQ:HAYN) to Issue $0.22 Quarterly Dividend

Haynes International, Inc. (NASDAQ:HAYN) declared a quarterly dividend on Thursday, November 19th, Zacks reports. Investors of record on Tuesday, December 1st will be given a dividend of 0.22 per share by the basic materials company on Tuesday, December 15th. This represents a $0.88 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.91%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, November 30th.

Haynes International has a payout ratio of -115.8% meaning the company cannot currently cover its dividend with earnings alone and is relying on its balance sheet to cover its dividend payments. Equities research analysts expect Haynes International to earn ($1.74) per share next year, which means the company may not be able to cover its $0.88 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of -50.6%.

Shares of NASDAQ:HAYN opened at $22.49 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $18.80 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $20.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a current ratio of 5.23 and a quick ratio of 1.69. Haynes International has a one year low of $15.29 and a one year high of $39.04. The company has a market cap of $283.87 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 54.85 and a beta of 1.39.

Haynes International (NASDAQ:HAYN) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, November 20th. The basic materials company reported ($0.46) EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.70) by $0.24. Haynes International had a net margin of 1.23% and a return on equity of 1.76%. The firm had revenue of $79.94 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $78.60 million. Equities research analysts expect that Haynes International will post -0.79 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several research analysts have commented on the stock. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Haynes International from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, October 1st. TheStreet cut shares of Haynes International from a “c” rating to a “d+” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 6th. Finally, Sidoti lowered their price objective on shares of Haynes International from $33.00 to $27.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, October 1st. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $27.00.

Haynes International Company Profile

Haynes International, Inc develops, manufactures, markets, and distributes nickel and cobalt-based alloys in sheet, coil, and plate forms in the United States, Europe, Asia, and internationally. The company offers high-temperature resistant alloys (HTA) and corrosion-resistant alloys (CRA). Its HTA products are used by manufacturers of equipment, including jet engines for the aerospace market; gas turbine engines for power generation and waste incineration; and industrial heating equipment.

