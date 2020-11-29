Hauck & Aufhaeuser Analysts Give Aroundtown SA (AT1.F) (ETR:AT1) a €8.60 Price Target

Hauck & Aufhaeuser set a €8.60 ($10.12) target price on Aroundtown SA (AT1.F) (ETR:AT1) in a research note released on Thursday morning, Borsen Zeitung reports. The brokerage currently has a buy rating on the stock.

A number of other equities analysts also recently weighed in on AT1. UBS Group set a €5.20 ($6.12) price target on Aroundtown SA (AT1.F) and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 1st. Morgan Stanley set a €5.00 ($5.88) price objective on Aroundtown SA (AT1.F) and gave the stock a sell rating in a report on Thursday, September 3rd. The Goldman Sachs Group set a €5.00 ($5.88) price objective on Aroundtown SA (AT1.F) and gave the stock a neutral rating in a report on Wednesday. Berenberg Bank set a €7.00 ($8.24) price objective on Aroundtown SA (AT1.F) and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Wednesday. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €8.00 ($9.41) price objective on Aroundtown SA (AT1.F) and gave the stock a neutral rating in a report on Tuesday, September 1st. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of €6.28 ($7.38).

Get Aroundtown SA (AT1.F) alerts:

Shares of ETR AT1 opened at €6.00 ($7.06) on Thursday. The business’s 50 day moving average price is €4.72 and its two-hundred day moving average price is €4.90. The company has a market cap of $7.36 billion and a PE ratio of 9.68. The company has a quick ratio of 2.78, a current ratio of 4.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 69.22. Aroundtown SA has a twelve month low of €2.88 ($3.39) and a twelve month high of €8.88 ($10.45).

Aroundtown SA, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a real estate company in Germany, the Netherlands, the United Kingdom, Belgium, and internationally. It invests in commercial and residential real estate properties, such as office, hotel, logistics, wholesale, retail, and other properties. The company was formerly known as Aroundtown Property Holdings PLC and changed its name to Aroundtown SA in September 2017.

Further Reading: How is an ETF different from a mutual fund?



Receive News & Ratings for Aroundtown SA (AT1.F) Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Aroundtown SA (AT1.F) and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.