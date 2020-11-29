Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital, Inc. (NYSE:HASI) Shares Sold by Advisory Research Inc.

Advisory Research Inc. reduced its stake in Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital, Inc. (NYSE:HASI) by 47.8% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 12,930 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 11,833 shares during the period. Advisory Research Inc.’s holdings in Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital were worth $547,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in HASI. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its position in Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital by 97.6% in the 2nd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 844,357 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $24,030,000 after buying an additional 416,949 shares during the last quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB boosted its position in Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital by 5.9% in the 2nd quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB now owns 832,651 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $23,697,000 after buying an additional 46,446 shares during the last quarter. Standard Life Aberdeen plc purchased a new position in Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital in the 3rd quarter valued at about $31,596,000. Morgan Stanley boosted its position in Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital by 19.2% in the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 694,548 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $14,176,000 after buying an additional 111,666 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Trillium Asset Management LLC boosted its position in Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital by 29.3% in the 2nd quarter. Trillium Asset Management LLC now owns 640,179 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $18,219,000 after buying an additional 144,974 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 76.76% of the company’s stock.

In other Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital news, EVP Nathaniel Rose sold 10,697 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $49.51, for a total value of $529,608.47. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 206,922 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,244,708.22. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Charles O’neil sold 2,732 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $53.98, for a total transaction of $147,473.36. Insiders sold 23,429 shares of company stock worth $1,172,682 in the last three months. 3.40% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on HASI shares. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital from $38.00 to $39.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 17th. B. Riley upped their price objective on shares of Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital from $50.00 to $56.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 12th. Roth Capital reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $55.00 price target (up previously from $44.00) on shares of Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital in a research report on Monday, November 9th. Oppenheimer reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $44.00 price target on shares of Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital in a research report on Tuesday, August 11th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 13th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $45.11.

Shares of HASI stock opened at $54.62 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.61, a quick ratio of 31.48 and a current ratio of 31.48. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $47.12 and its 200-day simple moving average is $37.78. Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital, Inc. has a one year low of $15.01 and a one year high of $56.87. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.12 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 38.20, a PEG ratio of 8.67 and a beta of 1.69.

Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital (NYSE:HASI) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, November 5th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.36 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.26 by $0.10. Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital had a net margin of 54.92% and a return on equity of 9.64%. As a group, research analysts forecast that Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital, Inc. will post 1.27 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 8th. Shareholders of record on Monday, December 28th will be issued a $0.34 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 24th. This represents a $1.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.49%. Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital’s dividend payout ratio is currently 115.25%.

Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital Profile

Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital, Inc provides capital and services to the energy efficiency, renewable energy, and other sustainable infrastructure markets in the United States. The company's projects include energy efficiency projects that reduce a building's or facility's energy usage or cost through the use of solar generation, including heating, ventilation, and air conditioning systems, as well as lighting, energy controls, roofs, windows, building shells, and/or combined heat and power systems.

