Handelsbanken Fonder AB Sells 3,026 Shares of Ecolab Inc. (NYSE:ECL)

Handelsbanken Fonder AB cut its holdings in shares of Ecolab Inc. (NYSE:ECL) by 2.6% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 111,246 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 3,026 shares during the quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB’s holdings in Ecolab were worth $22,231,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Adams Wealth Management bought a new stake in Ecolab during the third quarter valued at about $27,000. Okabena Investment Services Inc. purchased a new stake in Ecolab during the second quarter worth about $32,000. Cribstone Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Ecolab during the second quarter worth about $40,000. Summit X LLC purchased a new stake in Ecolab during the third quarter worth about $40,000. Finally, Old North State Trust LLC purchased a new stake in Ecolab during the third quarter worth about $41,000. 65.72% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other Ecolab news, EVP Michael C. Mccormick sold 2,921 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $220.00, for a total transaction of $642,620.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 55,091 shares in the company, valued at approximately $12,120,020. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, EVP Michael C. Mccormick sold 7,647 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, November 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $199.16, for a total transaction of $1,522,976.52. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 65,659 shares in the company, valued at $13,076,646.44. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 16,297 shares of company stock worth $3,334,656 over the last quarter. 1.22% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of ECL stock opened at $224.81 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $64.17 billion, a PE ratio of -60.92, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.27 and a beta of 0.93. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $203.05 and a 200-day simple moving average of $202.02. The company has a current ratio of 1.61, a quick ratio of 1.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.10. Ecolab Inc. has a twelve month low of $124.60 and a twelve month high of $231.36.

Ecolab (NYSE:ECL) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, October 27th. The basic materials company reported $1.15 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.12 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $3.02 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3 billion. Ecolab had a negative net margin of 8.21% and a positive return on equity of 18.14%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 6.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.52 earnings per share. Equities research analysts predict that Ecolab Inc. will post 4.04 EPS for the current year.

ECL has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Oppenheimer reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Ecolab in a report on Monday, August 3rd. Credit Suisse Group lifted their target price on shares of Ecolab from $172.00 to $180.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 28th. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on shares of Ecolab from $170.00 to $210.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, November 23rd. UBS Group cut their target price on shares of Ecolab from $210.00 to $205.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, October 6th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Ecolab from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $207.00 target price for the company in a research report on Wednesday, September 30th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. Ecolab has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $196.69.

About Ecolab

Ecolab Inc provides water, hygiene, and energy technologies and services worldwide. The company operates through Global Industrial, Global Institutional, Global Energy, and Other segments. Its Global Industrial segment offers water treatment and process applications, and cleaning and sanitizing solutions primarily to industrial customers within the manufacturing, food and beverage processing, chemical, mining and primary metals, power generation, pulp and paper, and commercial laundry industries.

