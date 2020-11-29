Handelsbanken Fonder AB Sells 17,300 Shares of Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C)

Handelsbanken Fonder AB reduced its position in shares of Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C) by 3.4% in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 486,242 shares of the company’s stock after selling 17,300 shares during the quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB’s holdings in Citigroup were worth $20,962,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of C. Quilter Plc increased its position in shares of Citigroup by 36.0% during the 3rd quarter. Quilter Plc now owns 33,461 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,442,000 after purchasing an additional 8,860 shares in the last quarter. German American Bancorp Inc. increased its position in shares of Citigroup by 1.1% during the 3rd quarter. German American Bancorp Inc. now owns 73,873 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,184,000 after purchasing an additional 828 shares in the last quarter. Clearstead Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Citigroup by 11.6% during the 3rd quarter. Clearstead Advisors LLC now owns 10,137 shares of the company’s stock worth $437,000 after purchasing an additional 1,052 shares in the last quarter. Destination Wealth Management increased its position in shares of Citigroup by 8.6% during the 3rd quarter. Destination Wealth Management now owns 223,304 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,627,000 after purchasing an additional 17,762 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Lcnb Corp increased its position in Citigroup by 9.1% in the 3rd quarter. Lcnb Corp now owns 5,974 shares of the company’s stock valued at $258,000 after acquiring an additional 500 shares in the last quarter. 68.32% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Citigroup stock opened at $56.67 on Friday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $46.08 and its 200 day simple moving average is $48.70. Citigroup Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $32.00 and a fifty-two week high of $83.11. The firm has a market capitalization of $118.80 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.11, a PEG ratio of 1.29 and a beta of 1.81. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.55, a current ratio of 0.97 and a quick ratio of 0.97.

Citigroup (NYSE:C) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, October 19th. The company reported $1.40 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.01 by $0.39. Citigroup had a net margin of 12.72% and a return on equity of 6.57%. The firm had revenue of $17.30 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $17.18 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.97 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was down 6.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts predict that Citigroup Inc. will post 4.22 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, November 25th. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 2nd were paid a $0.51 dividend. This represents a $2.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.60%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, October 30th. Citigroup’s payout ratio is currently 26.91%.

In other Citigroup news, Director Gary M. Reiner sold 485 shares of Citigroup stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, October 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $102.74, for a total value of $49,828.90. Following the transaction, the director now owns 4,462 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $458,425.88. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Insiders own 0.07% of the company’s stock.

C has been the subject of several research reports. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods upgraded shares of Citigroup from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $47.00 to $65.00 in a research report on Wednesday, November 18th. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Citigroup from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Odeon Capital Group cut shares of Citigroup from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 18th. Credit Suisse Group lowered their price objective on shares of Citigroup from $75.00 to $65.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, October 14th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut shares of Citigroup from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $57.50 price objective for the company. in a research report on Thursday, October 8th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and nineteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Citigroup presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $68.75.

Citigroup Inc, a diversified financial services holding company, provides various financial products and services to consumers, corporations, governments, and institutions in North America, Latin America, Asia, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa. The company operates in two segments, Global Consumer Banking (GCB) and Institutional Clients Group (ICG).

