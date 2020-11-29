Handelsbanken Fonder AB Raises Holdings in First Horizon National Co. (NYSE:FHN)

Handelsbanken Fonder AB grew its position in shares of First Horizon National Co. (NYSE:FHN) by 7.4% in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 2,428,319 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 166,434 shares during the quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB’s holdings in First Horizon National were worth $22,899,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Lindbrook Capital LLC grew its position in shares of First Horizon National by 550.5% during the third quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 2,771 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 2,345 shares in the last quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of First Horizon National by 240.1% during the second quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 3,027 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 2,137 shares in the last quarter. FIL Ltd purchased a new position in shares of First Horizon National during the second quarter valued at about $32,000. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust purchased a new position in shares of First Horizon National during the second quarter valued at about $37,000. Finally, Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC grew its position in shares of First Horizon National by 226.4% during the third quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 5,275 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $50,000 after purchasing an additional 3,659 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 99.05% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on First Horizon National in a research report on Thursday, August 20th. They set a “buy” rating and a $12.00 price objective for the company. Morgan Stanley initiated coverage on First Horizon National in a research report on Monday, August 17th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $12.00 price target for the company. Raymond James lifted their price target on First Horizon National from $12.00 to $13.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Monday, October 26th. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded First Horizon National from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $12.00 price target for the company in a research report on Thursday, October 8th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded First Horizon National from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 12th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating, nine have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $12.15.

Shares of NYSE FHN opened at $12.73 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $11.20 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $9.94. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28, a current ratio of 0.96 and a quick ratio of 0.95. First Horizon National Co. has a 1 year low of $6.27 and a 1 year high of $17.40. The company has a market cap of $7.06 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.32 and a beta of 1.52.

First Horizon National (NYSE:FHN) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, October 23rd. The financial services provider reported $0.35 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.17 by $0.18. First Horizon National had a net margin of 23.18% and a return on equity of 7.78%. The firm had revenue of $1.36 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $853.23 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.43 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts expect that First Horizon National Co. will post 0.92 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, January 4th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 11th will be issued a $0.15 dividend. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.71%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 10th. First Horizon National’s dividend payout ratio is currently 36.14%.

In other First Horizon National news, CFO William C. Losch III sold 45,136 shares of First Horizon National stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $12.54, for a total value of $566,005.44. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 388,577 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,872,755.58. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 2.00% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

About First Horizon National

First Horizon National Corporation operates as the bank holding company for First Horizon Bank that provides various financial services. It operates through four segments: Regional Banking, Fixed Income, Corporate, and Non-Strategic. The company offers general banking services for consumers, businesses, financial institutions, and governments.

