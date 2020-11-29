Handelsbanken Fonder AB Purchases 212,350 Shares of JinkoSolar Holding Co., Ltd. (NYSE:JKS)

Handelsbanken Fonder AB lifted its position in shares of JinkoSolar Holding Co., Ltd. (NYSE:JKS) by 39.2% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 753,509 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after purchasing an additional 212,350 shares during the period. Handelsbanken Fonder AB’s holdings in JinkoSolar were worth $29,960,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of JKS. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. acquired a new position in JinkoSolar during the 1st quarter valued at about $75,000. Bank of Montreal Can raised its holdings in JinkoSolar by 23.1% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 3,775 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $83,000 after acquiring an additional 708 shares during the period. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale bought a new stake in JinkoSolar during the 3rd quarter valued at $161,000. WINTON GROUP Ltd purchased a new position in shares of JinkoSolar during the 3rd quarter valued at $218,000. Finally, Wealth Architects LLC purchased a new position in shares of JinkoSolar during the 3rd quarter valued at $230,000. 56.67% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get JinkoSolar alerts:

A number of research analysts have recently commented on JKS shares. UBS Group lowered shares of JinkoSolar from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 27th. Roth Capital upped their target price on shares of JinkoSolar from $22.00 to $29.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 22nd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of JinkoSolar from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday. BOCOM International upgraded shares of JinkoSolar from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 24th. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded shares of JinkoSolar from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 1st. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $23.72.

NYSE JKS opened at $72.37 on Friday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $64.53 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $32.35. The company has a quick ratio of 0.82, a current ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24. JinkoSolar Holding Co., Ltd. has a 12-month low of $11.42 and a 12-month high of $90.20. The firm has a market cap of $3.19 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.78 and a beta of 1.07.

JinkoSolar (NYSE:JKS) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, September 23rd. The semiconductor company reported $1.20 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.40 by $0.80. The business had revenue of $1.12 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.13 billion. JinkoSolar had a net margin of 3.93% and a return on equity of 10.58%. The company’s revenue was up 11.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.71 earnings per share. Equities analysts expect that JinkoSolar Holding Co., Ltd. will post 2.94 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About JinkoSolar

JinkoSolar Holding Co, Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, engages in the design, development, production, and marketing of photovoltaic products. The company offers solar modules, silicon wafers, solar cells, recovered silicon materials, and silicon ingots. It also provides solar system integration services; and develops commercial solar power projects.

Featured Article: Why Invest in High-Yield Dividend Stocks?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding JKS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for JinkoSolar Holding Co., Ltd. (NYSE:JKS).

Receive News & Ratings for JinkoSolar Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for JinkoSolar and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.