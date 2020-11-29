Handelsbanken Fonder AB Increases Stock Position in Texas Instruments Incorporated (NASDAQ:TXN)

Handelsbanken Fonder AB lifted its holdings in shares of Texas Instruments Incorporated (NASDAQ:TXN) by 1.2% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 217,744 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,476 shares during the period. Handelsbanken Fonder AB’s holdings in Texas Instruments were worth $31,092,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in TXN. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in Texas Instruments by 0.5% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 70,181,716 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $8,910,972,000 after acquiring an additional 361,553 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its position in Texas Instruments by 3.8% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 14,957,906 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $1,899,206,000 after acquiring an additional 541,269 shares in the last quarter. Swiss National Bank raised its position in shares of Texas Instruments by 4.7% in the 2nd quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 3,797,954 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $482,226,000 after purchasing an additional 170,000 shares in the last quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB raised its position in shares of Texas Instruments by 112.1% in the 2nd quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 3,610,394 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $458,520,000 after purchasing an additional 1,907,982 shares in the last quarter. Finally, California Public Employees Retirement System raised its position in shares of Texas Instruments by 2.1% in the 3rd quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 3,364,521 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $480,420,000 after purchasing an additional 70,537 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.91% of the company’s stock.

Get Texas Instruments alerts:

In other Texas Instruments news, SVP Cynthia Hoff Trochu sold 28,669 shares of Texas Instruments stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, October 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $147.44, for a total transaction of $4,226,957.36. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 75,596 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,145,874.24. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, Director Carrie Smith Cox sold 22,838 shares of Texas Instruments stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $149.31, for a total transaction of $3,409,941.78. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 46,364 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,922,608.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 80,462 shares of company stock worth $12,281,336. 0.73% of the stock is owned by insiders.

NASDAQ TXN opened at $158.99 on Friday. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $152.51 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $136.26. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82, a current ratio of 3.92 and a quick ratio of 2.94. Texas Instruments Incorporated has a fifty-two week low of $93.09 and a fifty-two week high of $164.63. The stock has a market capitalization of $145.94 billion, a PE ratio of 30.05, a PEG ratio of 3.15 and a beta of 1.14.

Texas Instruments (NASDAQ:TXN) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, October 20th. The semiconductor company reported $1.45 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.28 by $0.17. Texas Instruments had a return on equity of 60.61% and a net margin of 36.83%. The firm had revenue of $3.82 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.45 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.49 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 1.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Texas Instruments Incorporated will post 5.15 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, November 16th. Investors of record on Friday, October 30th were given a $1.02 dividend. This is a boost from Texas Instruments’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.90. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, October 29th. This represents a $4.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.57%. Texas Instruments’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 77.86%.

TXN has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. The Goldman Sachs Group reaffirmed a “sell” rating and issued a $145.00 target price on shares of Texas Instruments in a research report on Wednesday, October 21st. 140166 upped their target price on Texas Instruments from $180.00 to $185.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 21st. Smith Barney Citigroup upped their target price on Texas Instruments from $155.00 to $174.00 in a research report on Wednesday, October 21st. Rosenblatt Securities upped their target price on Texas Instruments from $160.00 to $175.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 20th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their target price on Texas Instruments from $135.00 to $145.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 21st. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating, thirteen have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $150.14.

About Texas Instruments

Texas Instruments Incorporated designs, manufactures, and sells semiconductors to electronics designers and manufacturers worldwide. It operates in two segments, Analog and Embedded Processing. The Analog segment offers power products to manage power requirements in various levels using battery management solutions, portable components, power supply controls, point-of-load products, switches and interfaces, integrated protection devices, high-voltage products, and mobile lighting and display products.

Featured Article: Consumer Price Index (CPI)

Receive News & Ratings for Texas Instruments Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Texas Instruments and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.