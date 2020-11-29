Handelsbanken Fonder AB Increases Position in Medtronic plc (NYSE:MDT)

Handelsbanken Fonder AB raised its position in Medtronic plc (NYSE:MDT) by 3.0% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 319,092 shares of the medical technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 9,221 shares during the period. Handelsbanken Fonder AB’s holdings in Medtronic were worth $33,160,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in shares of Medtronic by 0.9% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 112,167,184 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $11,656,415,000 after buying an additional 957,298 shares during the last quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB increased its position in Medtronic by 119.7% in the 2nd quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 19,803,840 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $1,770,662,000 after acquiring an additional 10,788,699 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its position in Medtronic by 1.9% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 17,806,243 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $1,632,832,000 after acquiring an additional 328,988 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its position in Medtronic by 0.5% in the 3rd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 14,986,264 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $1,557,374,000 after acquiring an additional 74,368 shares during the period. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased its position in Medtronic by 9.7% during the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 8,347,807 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $752,805,000 after purchasing an additional 741,368 shares during the period. 79.90% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several equities analysts have issued reports on MDT shares. Cowen restated a “buy” rating and issued a $110.00 price target on shares of Medtronic in a report on Tuesday, August 18th. Wolfe Research started coverage on Medtronic in a research note on Friday, September 11th. They set a “peer perform” rating and a $115.00 price target on the stock. Needham & Company LLC increased their price target on Medtronic from $113.00 to $124.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 25th. Smith Barney Citigroup increased their target price on Medtronic from $120.00 to $128.00 in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their target price on Medtronic from $111.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating, twenty have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $120.69.

Shares of NYSE MDT opened at $114.59 on Friday. Medtronic plc has a 52-week low of $72.13 and a 52-week high of $122.15. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $108.39 and a 200 day moving average price of $101.14. The stock has a market cap of $154.03 billion, a P/E ratio of 35.04, a P/E/G ratio of 3.35 and a beta of 0.64. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a quick ratio of 1.53 and a current ratio of 1.87.

Medtronic (NYSE:MDT) last released its earnings results on Monday, November 23rd. The medical technology company reported $1.02 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.80 by $0.22. The business had revenue of $7.65 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.05 billion. Medtronic had a net margin of 15.80% and a return on equity of 10.47%. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.45 earnings per share. Analysts predict that Medtronic plc will post 3.93 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Medtronic news, CFO Karen L. Parkhill sold 702 shares of Medtronic stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $107.78, for a total value of $75,661.56. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 87,366 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,416,307.48. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Chairman Omar Ishrak sold 763 shares of Medtronic stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $108.40, for a total transaction of $82,709.20. Following the completion of the sale, the chairman now owns 561,032 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $60,815,868.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 41,326 shares of company stock valued at $4,441,498. Insiders own 0.52% of the company’s stock.

About Medtronic

Medtronic plc develops, manufactures, distributes, and sells device-based medical therapies to hospitals, physicians, clinicians, and patients worldwide. It operates through four segments: Cardiac and Vascular Group, Minimally Invasive Therapies Group, Restorative Therapies Group, and Diabetes Group.

