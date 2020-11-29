Handelsbanken Fonder AB Has $27.73 Million Stake in Automatic Data Processing, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADP)

Handelsbanken Fonder AB grew its holdings in Automatic Data Processing, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADP) by 25.5% in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 198,802 shares of the business services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 40,386 shares during the period. Handelsbanken Fonder AB’s holdings in Automatic Data Processing were worth $27,731,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in Automatic Data Processing by 6.5% in the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 11,440,067 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,563,628,000 after acquiring an additional 702,522 shares in the last quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC raised its holdings in Automatic Data Processing by 504.3% in the 2nd quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC now owns 10,298 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,533,000 after acquiring an additional 8,594 shares in the last quarter. Iberiabank Corp raised its holdings in Automatic Data Processing by 106.4% in the 2nd quarter. Iberiabank Corp now owns 5,928 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $883,000 after acquiring an additional 3,056 shares in the last quarter. Institute for Wealth Management LLC. increased its stake in shares of Automatic Data Processing by 8.9% in the 2nd quarter. Institute for Wealth Management LLC. now owns 1,707 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $254,000 after purchasing an additional 140 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Dearborn Partners LLC increased its stake in shares of Automatic Data Processing by 6.9% in the 2nd quarter. Dearborn Partners LLC now owns 342,997 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $51,069,000 after purchasing an additional 22,082 shares during the last quarter. 69.27% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In other news, CEO Carlos A. Rodriguez sold 52,229 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $136.85, for a total value of $7,147,538.65. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 116,284 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $15,913,465.40. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, VP Joseph Desilva sold 450 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $160.00, for a total value of $72,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 2,855 shares in the company, valued at $456,800. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 127,459 shares of company stock worth $19,660,527 over the last three months. 0.34% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

NASDAQ ADP opened at $175.25 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $160.25 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $146.52. Automatic Data Processing, Inc. has a 12 month low of $103.11 and a 12 month high of $182.32. The firm has a market capitalization of $74.65 billion, a PE ratio of 30.43, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.57 and a beta of 0.69. The company has a current ratio of 1.08, a quick ratio of 1.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34.

Automatic Data Processing (NASDAQ:ADP) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 28th. The business services provider reported $1.41 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.97 by $0.44. Automatic Data Processing had a return on equity of 46.13% and a net margin of 17.07%. The firm had revenue of $3.47 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.29 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.34 EPS. As a group, analysts forecast that Automatic Data Processing, Inc. will post 5.64 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 11th will be paid a $0.93 dividend. This represents a $3.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.12%. This is an increase from Automatic Data Processing’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.91. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 10th. Automatic Data Processing’s payout ratio is currently 61.49%.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on Automatic Data Processing from $147.00 to $159.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 29th. Cowen lowered Automatic Data Processing from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from $150.00 to $143.00 in a research report on Monday, September 21st. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Automatic Data Processing from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $146.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, September 30th. BidaskClub upgraded Automatic Data Processing from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, November 2nd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on Automatic Data Processing from $138.00 to $151.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, August 17th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. Automatic Data Processing currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $159.93.

About Automatic Data Processing

Automatic Data Processing, Inc provides cloud-based human capital management solutions worldwide. It operates through two segments, Employer Services and Professional Employer Organization (PEO). The Employer Services segment offers strategic, cloud-based platforms, and human resources (HR) outsourcing solutions.

