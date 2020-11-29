Handelsbanken Fonder AB Grows Stock Holdings in eBay Inc. (NASDAQ:EBAY)

Handelsbanken Fonder AB raised its position in shares of eBay Inc. (NASDAQ:EBAY) by 5.6% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 491,598 shares of the e-commerce company’s stock after purchasing an additional 25,858 shares during the period. Handelsbanken Fonder AB’s holdings in eBay were worth $25,612,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in EBAY. FMR LLC raised its position in eBay by 136.3% during the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 18,491,744 shares of the e-commerce company’s stock valued at $969,892,000 after purchasing an additional 10,666,647 shares in the last quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB raised its holdings in eBay by 53.1% in the 2nd quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 22,314,546 shares of the e-commerce company’s stock worth $1,162,588,000 after acquiring an additional 7,736,826 shares during the last quarter. M&T Bank Corp raised its holdings in eBay by 280.0% in the 3rd quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 9,718,202 shares of the e-commerce company’s stock worth $506,319,000 after acquiring an additional 7,160,659 shares during the last quarter. AKO Capital LLP raised its holdings in eBay by 49.7% in the 2nd quarter. AKO Capital LLP now owns 8,457,726 shares of the e-commerce company’s stock worth $443,608,000 after acquiring an additional 2,808,388 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. raised its holdings in eBay by 127.0% in the 3rd quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. now owns 4,610,509 shares of the e-commerce company’s stock worth $240,208,000 after acquiring an additional 2,579,235 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.31% of the company’s stock.

EBAY opened at $51.34 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $51.26 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $51.74. eBay Inc. has a 52 week low of $26.02 and a 52 week high of $61.06. The company has a market capitalization of $35.39 billion, a PE ratio of 7.14, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.26 and a beta of 1.32. The company has a quick ratio of 1.75, a current ratio of 1.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.65.

eBay (NASDAQ:EBAY) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 28th. The e-commerce company reported $0.85 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.72 by $0.13. eBay had a net margin of 50.42% and a return on equity of 82.73%. The business had revenue of $2.61 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.48 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.67 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that eBay Inc. will post 2.89 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 18th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, December 1st will be issued a dividend of $0.16 per share. This represents a $0.64 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.25%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, November 30th. eBay’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 27.59%.

In other eBay news, SVP Pete Thompson sold 2,094 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.00, for a total transaction of $104,700.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 13,948 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $697,400. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, SVP Wendy Elizabeth Jones sold 5,435 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, October 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $49.08, for a total transaction of $266,749.80. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 1,191 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $58,454.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 12,199 shares of company stock valued at $608,592 in the last three months. Insiders own 5.02% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on EBAY. Bank of America boosted their price objective on shares of eBay from $62.00 to $64.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, October 29th. Mizuho boosted their target price on shares of eBay from $52.00 to $55.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, October 9th. BidaskClub lowered shares of eBay from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 22nd. BMO Capital Markets boosted their target price on shares of eBay from $59.00 to $61.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 21st. Finally, Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on shares of eBay from $62.00 to $57.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, October 29th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have issued a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the stock. eBay presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $60.64.

eBay Inc operates the marketplace and classifieds platforms that connect buyers and sellers worldwide. Its Marketplace platform includes its online marketplace at ebay.com and the eBay suite of mobile apps; and Classifieds platform comprises a collection of brands, such as Mobile.de, Kijiji, Gumtree, Marktplaats, eBay Kleinanzeigen, and others that offer online classifieds to help people find what they are looking for in their local communities.

